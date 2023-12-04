2022 CNMC ESG-Report officially released

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2023, China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd has officially released the 2022 ESG-Report with the themes of "background color, natural color, quality color, bright color, warm color, and CNMC", building a road of development, responsibility, and progress with various colors and characteristics.

CNMC-Plaza, located at No. 10 Anding Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing (PRNewsfoto/China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd)
CNMC is the "pioneer" of "Going Global" and carrying out international operations among China's enterprises in the non-ferrous metal industry. With operations in more than 40 countries around the world, CNMC has nearly 20 million tons of heavy non-ferrous metal resources and 201 enterprises at all levels, including 5 listed companies and 103 overseas enterprises. It is currently guided by the "1+4 Development Strategy", accelerating the construction of a world-class enterprise with global competitiveness.

In 2022, CNMC has anchored the goal of building a world-class enterprise, accelerated the promotion of high-quality development, coordinated to promote pandemic prevention and control as well as the production and operation while confronting with the adverse situation of the rigid rise of factor costs plus downward copper price, achieved an operating income of 139.497 billion yuan, a total profit growth of 10%, a total tax payment of 8.975 billion yuan, and a total environmental protection investment of 794 million yuan. It has maintained a steady and progressive good momentum and achieved such a satisfactory result that was higher than expected, better than the industry average, and the overall market. Its TNI has ranked first in China's central enterprises.

CNMC's 2022 ESG-Report is divided into three parts: "Heart of Responsibility", "Journey of Responsibility", and "Promise of Responsibility" with five chapters: "Consolidating and Fostering Core Business — Focusing on Long-term Development", "Ingenious Management — Focusing on Excellent Development", "Practicing Environmental Protection — Promoting Low-Carbon Transformation", "Win-win Cooperation — Co-Building a Prosperous Road", and "Responsibility Inheritance — Constructing a Harmonious Society". It has truly reproduced the passionate narrative of CNMC's cohesion and endeavors in 2022 by consolidating the "background color" through firm goals, highlighting the "natural color" through reform and innovation, improving the "quality color" through the lean management, adding some "bright color" through the green development, taking on responsibilities to share some "warm color", and looking forward to the future with a positive attitude of the "CNMC".

Xi Zhengping, chairman of CNMC, said in his speech that CNMC will fully, completely and accurately implement the new development concept, strengthen the level of sustainable development management, move forward bravely, riding the wind and waves in the journey of accelerating the construction of a world-class enterprise.

