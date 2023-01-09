2022 Corporate Reputation of Pharma Companies Report: Patient Perspective of 520 Cancer Patient Groups During 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2021 - The Patient Perspective - Cancer Edition - The Views of 520 Cancer Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey - cancer edition, now in its 9th year, and two years into the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between November 2021-February 2022, the survey collected the opinions of 520 cancer patient groups on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry during 2021.

Patient groups responding to the 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey are uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry's performance during the pandemic. Patient groups not only understand the perceptions of patients, but are also the only healthcare stakeholder to network with all other stakeholders in the healthcare system.

FINDINGS AT INDUSTRY LEVEL

The 520 cancer patient groups responding to the 2021 'Corporate Reputation' survey rated the pharma industry more favourably for corporate reputation than their predecessors in all previous years. 67% of 2021's respondent cancer patient groups stated that the industry had an "Excellent" or "Good" corporate reputation, against 57% saying the same in 2020.

Although many patients with cancer suffered from the indirect consequences of the pandemic, the sentiment of cancer patient groups towards industry, and to its achievements-particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic-remained positive during 2020 and 2021. 81% of 2021's 520 respondent cancer patient groups thought the pharma industry "Very effective" or "Effective" at supporting patients during the Covid-19 pandemic-higher than the equivalent figures received from 2021's respondent patient groups of other therapy areas.

However, 2021's respondent cancer patient groups are not uniform in their views about the pharma industry's reputation. Lung-cancer patient groups were the most positive about the pharma industry in 2021; blood, digestive, and rare-cancer patient groups were the least positive. So, why the difference?

Cancer patient groups which marked pharma down for its reputation in 2021 pointed to many unmet areas of patient need in cancer R&D, including:

Patient access to cancer medicines.

The need to emphasise the quality of life of patients with cancer.

The need for real-world evidence (RWE) on the tolerability and side effects of cancer medicines.

The need for cancer R&D to consider larger patient populations.

The report provides highlights on:

How the analyst measures pharma's corporate reputation from a patient perspective;

The headline results of the 2021 survey, from the perspective of cancer patient groups;

The companies included in the 2021 cancer analysis; and

The profiles of 2021's respondent cancer patient groups.

Company Rankings

The top-three pharma companies out of 30 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent cancer patient groups familiar with the company: Pfizer, 1st - Roche/Genentech, 2nd - Novartis, 3rd.

The top-three pharma companies out of 26 companies, ranked for their overall corporate reputation in 2021, assessed by respondent cancer patient groups working with the company: Pfizer, 1st - Roche/Genentech, 2nd - Janssen, 3rd.

Who Should Read this Report?

Customer Types (Organisations)

Pharma companies

Biopharma companies

Regulatory authorities (e.g EMA, FDA)



NGOs and health charities (usually FOC) including Patient Groups



Research and academia

Job Titles/Functions for Pharma and Biopharma Organisations

Core:

Patient Relations

Corporate Reputation

Public Affairs

Professional Affairs

Patient Advocacy

Communications

Market Research

Secondary:

R&D

Health economics

Outcomes Research

Medical Affairs

Marketing

Brand teams

Market Access

Regulatory

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Cancer patient-group relationships with pharma, 2021

Industry-wide findings, 2021

Rankings of 30 pharma companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent cancer patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 26 pharma companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent cancer patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent cancer patient groups familiar with the companies

Rankings of 13 'big-pharma' companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent cancer patient groups working with the companies

Rankings of 5 generic pharma companies, 2021 v. 2020, as assessed by respondent cancer patient groups familiar with the companies

Profiles of the 30 companies, 2021 (v. 2020)

Appendices

Profiles of respondent cancer patient groups, 2021

List of respondent cancer patient groups that wished to be attributed, 2021

Commentaries and feedback from respondent cancer patient groups on how pharma can improve, 2021-2022

The views of 84 blood-cancer patient groups Supplement

The views of 92 breast- and women's-cancer patient groups Supplement

The views of 28 lung-cancer patient groups Supplement

The views of 42 prostate- and men's-cancer patient groups Supplement

Profiles of the 30 companies, 2021

AbbVie

Amgen

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo

Dr Reddy's

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Ipsen

Janssen

Menarini

Merck & Co/MSD

Merck KGaA/EMD Serono

Mylan

Novartis

Otsuka

Pfizer

Pierre Fabre

Roche/Genentech

Sandoz

Sanofi

Servier

Sun Pharma

Takeda

Teva

