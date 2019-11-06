2022 CRM | Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecasts Report by TBRC

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment manage and restore the heart's normal function or rhythm. These devices are used to treat and manage arrhythmia-related diseases such as cardiac arrests, heart failure, or cardiac arrhythmias. Technologies such as subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICD) and leadless cardiac pacemakers (LCP) are being developed to overcome complications with transvenous lead and other CRM devices. The novel modular cardiac rhythm management (mCRM) system allows for the coordination of leadless pacing and defibrillator therapy delivery by providing wireless intra-body communication between devices. This communication is possible by a combination of anti-tachycardia pacing-enabled LCP and S-ICD. For instance, Medtronic developed the leadless pacemaker Micra, which can be placed in the heart through veins and is self-contained within the heart.

Read More On The Business Research Company's Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Use Of Wireless Connectivity In Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM)

Companies in the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market are developing implantable cardiac monitors (ICM) to monitor the heart rhythm. ICMs continuously monitor the electrocardiogram (ECG) of the patient to conduct a real-time examination of the heart rhythm, for up to 36 months. ICMs are mostly used in the analysis of transitory symptoms which have an arrhythmic origin, such as unexplained palpitations. For example, in 2017, Medtronic developed an ICM, the smallest implantable monitor in the market, which makes use of wireless connectivity to download the patient's data and sends this data to physicians over the internet.

Increasing Demand For Minimally-Invasive Cardiac Surgeries

The demand for minimally-invasive cardiac surgeries is increasing as they are less disruptive and traumatic for the human body, and result in less post-surgical recovery time and improved efficiency. These techniques may be suitable for certain procedures involving the heart valves and certain types of routine bypass surgeries. For instance, robot assisted heart surgeries are more evident in mitral valve surgeries and heart surgeries. These surgeries are replacing traditional methods with larger incisions. In this procedure, surgeons use a computer enhanced device to guide the surgical tools, which consist of robotically-guided arms that reach and operate in difficult-to-reach areas, and a robotically controlled 3D camera for visualization.

Request A Sample Of The Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2548&type=smp

Increasing Incidences Of Cardiovascular Diseases Drive The Demand For CRM Devices

The global cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market was valued at about $12.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $14.42 billion at an annual growth rate of 4.1% through 2022. The increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia, ischemic heart disease, and hypertension is driving the CRM devices market. Sedentary lifestyles and medical conditions such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes are major causes of cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, an estimated 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases, accounting for 31% of all global deaths. Most of these deaths occur due to heart attacks and strokes. As per a study conducted by the American Heart Association (AMA) in 2015, more than 68 percent of people who are aged 65 or older and have diabetes end up with cardiovascular related deaths. According to another study conducted by the AMA in 2015, people who have diabetes are two to four times more likely to suffer deaths related to cardiovascular diseases. As more people suffer from cardiovascular diseases, the demand for cardiac rhythm management and devices is expected to increase.

Place a DIRECT PURCHASE Order of Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

View Similar Reports:

Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2019 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-monitoring-and-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2019 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2019 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-drugs-global-market-report

The World's Most Comprehensive Database:

The Business Research Company's Global Market Model analyzes all the above data and more. It is the world's most comprehensive database of integrated market information. The portal puts the understanding of global markets such as healthcare, manufacturing and technology in your hands, allowing you to compare and evaluate hundreds of different market opportunities across the globe at the touch of a button. Available through an online portal with a simple login, the portal tracks the size and growth of 2400+ global markets and 60 geographies including historic and forecast market values and competitor shares.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Nitin

Email: info@tbrc.info

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info

Blog: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/blogs.aspx

Press Release: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/press-release.aspx

SOURCE The Business Research Company