2022 Digital Marketing Trends See Small Businesses Capitalizing on Social Media

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Design Firms, a top resource for buyers looking to find the right service providers, conducted in-depth research and found that the main digital marketing goal of small businesses is expanding their brand awareness (19%) or generating more website traffic (19%).

The study also found that almost half (49%) of small businesses are advancing their social media marketing efforts as post-COVID trends recognize a surge in daily social media usage.

21% of small businesses with under $1 million in revenue plan to invest more in social media in 2022. Increasing website traffic and brand building are the biggest digital marketing goals small businesses have for 2022.

Top Design Firms conducts a survey on more than 1,000 small business owners and managers to have a look at the trends in the digital marketing space. The report gauges how small businesses approach the evolving online marketing landscape, their goals, and perceptions on what platforms or tools are worth using.

2022 Digital Marketing Trends for Small Businesses

Take a look at our team's newest findings:

Building brand awareness (19%) and increasing website traffic (19%) are the two most important marketing goals for small businesses followed by revenue generation (17%) and converting leads to customers (15%).

80% of companies have an in-house marketing team.

Only 11% of companies making over $50 million work with an outside marketing agency and are more likely (30%) to have an in-house marketing team.

work with an outside marketing agency and are more likely (30%) to have an in-house marketing team. Nearly half (49%) of all respondents plan to invest more in social media in 2022.

Sarah Chern, the Marketing Director at Virtudesk , a virtual assistant company, commented on how social media use has impacted businesses looking to connect with audiences.

"It is not new to us that a lot of studies revealed that social media users have been more active and are spending longer time browsing when the pandemic started," Chern said.

She expands on this to discuss the benefits of social media in marketing, "When you post about your brand on social media, you are exposing your brand to a wide variety of audiences."

Take a deeper dive into the results of the study and see what else small businesses focus on. Check the full report here .

About Top Design Firms

Top Design Firms is a directory of design, marketing, and development companies from around the world. Launched in 2003, Top Design Firms was recently acquired by Clutch, the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers.

Media Contact

Morgan Flores

Senior Manager of Content Strategy & SEO

(202) 350-4344

[email protected]

SOURCE Top Design Firms