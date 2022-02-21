2022 Discretes Market Annual Tracker, by Region, Market Segment, Application and Product Type

Feb 21, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Discretes Market Tracker" subscription has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Like so many other markets the discretes market has been impacted by the disruption in the supply chain. Long term this market is stable and will have a five-year average growth rate of 5 percent.
The Discretes Market Tracker provides forecasts for discretes by region, market segment, application, and product type.
The major categories listed above are also broken out further by product including TPD, RF, Zener diodes and power transistors IGBT, MOSFETS, bipolar, and RF. Market share is also provided by region and major product category.
The Market Tracker annual subscription is updated quarterly and consists of four quarterly issues.
Key Topics Covered:
- Significant Findings
- Regional Forecast
- Application Consumption Analysis
- Automotive Market
- Computer Market
- Consumer Market
- Communications Market
- Industrial Market
- Product Forecast
- Supplier Market Share
