2022 Discretes Market Annual Tracker, by Region, Market Segment, Application and Product Type

News provided by

Research and Markets

Feb 21, 2022, 07:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Discretes Market Tracker" subscription has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Like so many other markets the discretes market has been impacted by the disruption in the supply chain. Long term this market is stable and will have a five-year average growth rate of 5 percent. 

The Discretes Market Tracker provides forecasts for discretes by region, market segment, application, and product type.

The major categories listed above are also broken out further by product including TPD, RF, Zener diodes and power transistors IGBT, MOSFETS, bipolar, and RF. Market share is also provided by region and major product category.

The Market Tracker annual subscription is updated quarterly and consists of four quarterly issues.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Significant Findings
  • Regional Forecast
  • Application Consumption Analysis
  • Automotive Market
  • Computer Market
  • Consumer Market
  • Communications Market
  • Industrial Market
  • Product Forecast
  • Supplier Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybb6po

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Patent Administrator One Day Virtual Training Course, May 13th,...

Increasing Geriatric Population Driving the Need for Surgeries...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics