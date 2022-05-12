2022 Entrepreneurs Forum Helps Entrepreneurs Turn Challenges into Opportunities

DETROIT, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Entrepreneurs Association will host the 2022 Entrepreneurs Forum: Reemergence, Friday, May 20th at 12p.m. ET on Zoom. With the theme "Reemergence," the goal of the event is to get entrepreneurs and small business owners information that will help businesses emerge from the last 2 years stronger than before. The conference will feature keynote speakers, a panel discussion, networking activities and a virtual expo.

2022 Entrepreneurs Forum

Entrepreneur Jay Johnson will deliver the keynote address. Johnson, who is the CEO of Coeus Group, has delivered keynotes and lectures in countries across 4 continents to help people and organizations better understand themselves and their relationships with others. As a TEDx Speaker he shared his message on Behavioral Intelligence with 3 million viewers. He is a Forbes Business Council Member who has worked with Fortune 100 companies such as Ford Motor Company, State Farm, Consumers Energy, JCI, KFC, University of Michigan Health Systems, and Crain Communications. He will provide strategies to help entrepreneurs overcome challenges and turn them into opportunities.

The event will also include a panel discussion, "I Survived the Pandemic and Now My Business is Thriving" which will consist of experienced entrepreneurs discussing how they were able to grow despite the challenges of the past two years. Panelists will include, Christine Allyson of Christal Clear Consulting, Alicia Mckay of No Fear Café, Bria Simmons Creator of the brand Choose the Mood and Ray Moulden Founder of The Moulden Allstate Agency. Geoff Marek, a Manager at Dell Technologies with more than a decade of experience in tech, will deliver a presentation on "The Future of Work is Hybrid."

"The past two years have been brutal for a lot of entrepreneurs so inspiration, support and tools to empower entrepreneurs are needed now more than ever. This Entrepreneurs Forum: Reemergence, will provide the hope and information entrepreneurs need from people who have traveled the same challenging path and came out on the other side," said National Entrepreneurs Association President, ZaLonya Allen, PhD.

Sponsors of the event include X Trade Corporation, Dell Technologies and Comerica Bank. The event is open to the public. Registration is $47. For more or to register visit www.nationalentrepreneurs.org or call 248-416-7278.

The National Entrepreneurs Association is a 501c3 non- profit created to empower entrepreneurs to grow and sustain successful businesses through quality networking events and training programs.

National Entrepreneurs Association

18444 W 10 Mile Road Suite 103

Southfield, MI 48075

Contact: ZaLonya Allen, PhD

(248) 416-7278 or [email protected]

