2022 Fantasy Football Expo in Canton, Ohio this August

The Expo, produced by Big Guy Fantasy Sports, Will Feature Top Fantasy Football Experts from Across the Country

CANTON, Ohio, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Fantasy Football Expo, powered by NBC Sports Edge, will take place the weekend of Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14, 2022. The Expo itself will be on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Doubletree Hilton in downtown Canton. The event features over 60 of the top fantasy football experts from across the country, representing fantasy football sites for redraft, dynasty, and devy leagues.

The Fantasy Football Expo Weekend is filled with everything you'd expect when a bunch of fantasy football enthusiasts and fans get together! Parties, fantasy drafts, Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with sharing and networking with all of your friends from the fantasy football community. Expo attendees can discuss their fantasy football team with the experts at their individual expo booths, or sit in live seminars, panels, mock drafts, and question and answer sessions.

The cost to attend the 2022 Fantasy Football Expo is $20. VIP Weekend Packages are also available and include a Pro Football Hall of Fame ticket, Expo t-shirt, swag bag with over $100 in fantasy football site coupons, and a discount rate for overnight accommodations at various local hotels. Packages are available now online at http://www.thefantasyfootballexpo.com.

The Fantasy Football Expo is produced by Big Guy Fantasy Sports. Bob Lung, a lifetime resident of the Canton, Ohio area and nationally recognized expert in the fantasy football world for the past 20 years, is the CEO. He said, "It has been my dream to create fantasy football's greatest weekend in Canton." The King's Classic Expert Draft also takes place the same weekend on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bob Lung created The King's Classic Expert Draft four years ago with the help of Brad Evans with FTN Network and Mike Clay with ESPN. The Fantasy Football Expo was added to help create the weekend Bob Lung has always envisioned.

About Big Guy Fantasy Sports LLC:

Big Guy Fantasy Sports LLC was founded in 2010 to help fantasy football and fantasy baseball owners improve their success via consistency, analysis, rankings, and strategy. CEO, Bob Lung, created The Fantasy Football Expo to create "Fantasy Football's Greatest Weekend" in the best football city in the world.

