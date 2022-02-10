2022 FEDERAL 100 AWARD WINNERS AND HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES TO BE ANNOUNCED

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, FCW and GovExec will host the Evening of Honors and present the 2022 Federal 100 Award Winners and Government Hall of Fame Inductees. Taking place at the National Cathedral, this special evening is a celebration of the public sector and those that have shown their dedication to it. The event will honor the current and former officials and industry stakeholders who have made historic achievements and advances across our government.

The Federal 100 Awards are presented to the 100 women and men who personify what's possible in how the federal government acquires, develops, and manages IT. As with previous years, this year's Federal 100 winners include an outstanding mix of individuals from civilian and defense agencies, the intelligence community, the legislative branch, and the private sector. Each of these individuals has their own story about what they have given to the public sector and helps to demonstrate the range of important work being done throughout our communities. The complete list of winners can be found at govexec.com .

The Government Hall of Fame celebrates distinguished civil servants who have demonstrated sustained achievement and unparalleled dedication to public service throughout their careers. This high honor is designed for those who have reached a pinnacle of success during their careers in civil service and those who have made historic progress in changing government for the better, and whose influence will live on for generations. Each year the new class of inductees is added to this group's elite membership amongst previous winners. Inductees for the Hall of Fame will be announced on March 10th, 2022.

"This year is going to be like no other. I'm that we are merging these two influential events into one night of honoring exceptional individuals," Troy K. Schneider, GovExec's President for Content Brands, said. "Choosing winners and inductees from a pool of so many qualified candidates is a challenging task, but our judges selected an outstanding sale of honorees. It's a privilege to be able to help showcase such outstanding work in the government community."

Detailed winner profiles will be featured on FCW.com in early May, and will appear in the April/May issue of FCW magazine, which will be distributed first at the Evening of Honors on May 12, 2022.

For more information on the Federal 100 Awards, visit https://www.govexec.com/feature/evening-of-honors/.

About GovExec

As the market-leading information platform, for over fifty years GovExec has empowered the government ecosystem to engage and support government leaders as they work to achieve their missions across federal, defense, and state and local agencies. All powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, GovExec's platform services are three-fold—data that informs, media that connects, and marketing services that activate. Reaching 3.3 million government influencers each month, GovExec's brand and platform portfolio includes Government Executive , GovTribe , Market Connections , Nextgov , Public Sector 360 , Government Contracting Institute, Government Marketing University , Defense One , Forecast International, Military Periscope , The Atlas for Cities , Route Fifty , City & State New York , City & State Pennsylvania , News Service of Florida, Professional Development Academy , and a strategic investment in Power Almanac .

About FCW

FCW's editorial mission is to provide federal technology executives with the information, insights, and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business. By providing federal technology executives with the "who" and "what" they need to know to get things done, FCW delivers access to a powerful, hard-to-reach audience that controls the $112B technology purchasing in the federal government.

SOURCE Government Executive Media Group