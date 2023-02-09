2022 Future of Mobility Trends/Opportunity Report - Visionary Perspective on Transformations Enabling Growth and Innovation to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles + Future of Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This trend opportunity profile analyzes the most-promising growth opportunities that have the potential to transform the current ecosystem of mobility. The medium-to-long-term trend rating defines the future certainty and impact of the trend.

The profile covers specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium-to-long-term trends that are actively transforming their businesses' growth environment.

These trend opportunity profiles cover 11 key industries: including aerospace and defense; health, wellness, and wellbeing; retail; information and communication technologies; supply chain and logistics; fast-moving consumer goods; security; energy and environment; business and financial services; mobility; industrial; and food and agriculture.

The Future of Mobility Trend Opportunity Series presents technology innovations in the mobility environment. This includes specific opportunities emerging from future trends evolving and moving toward electric vehicle and infrastructure advancements, urban mobility, fleet platooning, autonomous vehicles, micromobility for hyperlocal delivery, dealership-free purchasing trends, and biofuels.

Trend Opportunity Profiles

Biofuels in Mobility

Dealership-free Purchasing

Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Mobility

Micromobility for Hyperlocal Delivery

Cybersecurity in Autonomous Vehicles

Urban Escooters

Wireless EV Charging

Fleet Platooning

