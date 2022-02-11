2022 Global Digital Pathology Market Report, Featuring Profiles of 3D Histech, Corista, Glencoe Software, Inspirata, Optrascan and Sectra

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Pathology Markets, 2022 Edition " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2022 edition of the Global Digital Pathology Markets clarifies the market situation given recent changes due to COVID-19's lingering presence and impact.

The report provides:

  • Market for Digital Pathology, Now and in 2026
  • Position of Major Players
  • Regional Analysis
  • Trends - Market Drivers and Limiters
  • Trends - Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Trends - Quantum Computing
  • Scanners Market
  • Software and Other Supplies Market
  • Competitors in the Market and Recent Moves: Roche, Philips, Leica, Danaher, Sectra and Others

Scope and Methodology

The global market for digital pathology is provided in U.S. dollars for the years 2021-2026. All market data are based on factory sales to the end user and not retail pricing or reimbursement payments. Data for the digital pathology market are presented in U.S. dollar market size for products, applications, and end-users.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Market Overview
  • Scope and Methodology
  • Competitive Outlook

CHAPTER 2: OVERVIEW OF DIGITAL PATHOLOGY

  • TRENDS
    • Drivers and Limiters to the Digital Pathology Market
    • Artificial Intelligence and Digital Pathology
    • Quantum Computing
    • Regulatory Considerations Drive Storage Purchases
  • COVID-19 AND DIGITAL PATHOLOGY

CHAPTER 3: DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKETS

COMPONENT OVERVIEW

  • Digital Pathology Software
  • Digital Pathology Scanners
    • Brightfield
    • Fluorescence
  • Digital Pathology Communication and Storage

APPLICATION OVERVIEW

  • Digital Pathology for Drug Discovery
  • Digital Pathology for Research and Education
  • Digital Pathology for Disease Diagnostics
  • Market Summary

END USER OVERVIEW

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Outpatient Clinics
  • Other Areas of Digital Pathology (Research Applications)
    • Biotech and Pharmaceuticals
    • Education and Research

CHAPTER 4: MARKET OUTLOOK AND REGIONAL ANALYSIS

  • Market Outlook
  • Market Size by Region
  • Competitive Review

CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES

  • 3D Histech
  • A. Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L.
  • Agilent/Dako
  • Contextvision Ab
  • Corista
  • Glencoe Software
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  • Huron Digital Pathology
  • Indica Labs
  • Inspirata, Inc
  • Leica Biosystems/Danaher
  • Mikroscan Technologies
  • Optrascan, Inc.
  • Perkinelmer
  • Philips (Royal Philips)
  • Proscia, Inc
  • Roche Tissue Diagnostics/Ventana Medical Systems
  • Sectra AB
  • Visiopharm A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibj0p

