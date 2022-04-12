2022 Global Drone Regulation Market Report: Commercial Drone Regulation and the Drone Readiness Index

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Regulation Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The annual Drone Regulation Report provides the most comprehensive overview and analysis of global drone regulations as well as their impact on the drone industry.



The Drone Readiness Index (DRI) is a proprietary analytical framework for comparing national drone regulations which were built based on years of experience in the commercial drone industry and an intimate understanding of the regulatory environment.



The Drone Regulation Report introduces the bureaucratic infrastructure behind drone regulations, first in Chapter 1 outlining how drone regulations are made what sorts of challenges drone regulators face. Chapter 2 delves deeper into European and international drone regulations by explaining how EASA and other EU regulatory bodies work in conjunction with national regulations for basic and advanced drone operations.



The report also provides country profiles for 21 of the most influential drone markets around the world. The flagship component of the report is the Drone Readiness Index (DRI), outlined in Chapter 4, which ranks countries according to the six key indicators: applicability, operational scope, human resources, administrative infrastructure, social acceptance and airspace integration.



Finally, Chapters 5 and 6 of the Drone Regulation Report provide readers with an overview of emerging drone regulation including UTM systems and drone certification. This is followed by an analysis of drone regulation outlook, challenges and trends, which provide insights on the key factors affecting regulation as well as its converse: the key factors that regulations themselves affect. Also included is a timeline of upcoming commercial drone regulations.



Key Insights

New insights on commercial drone regulation and the drone readiness index

The latest drone regulations pave the way for more BVLOS, OOP and at-night operations

Both the FAA and EASA have continued to develop and implement path-leading regulations for drone technology

International drone standards for basic and advanced operations will take effect in the next 5 years to allow for better leveraging of drone technology

Regulators in several countries besides the FAA and EASA will look to implement new rules to allow for more drone operations to take place

Comprehensive 83-page commercial drone regulation report with country profiles, Drone Readiness Index and upcoming regulation

Detailed country profiles for 21 of the largest global drone markets with latest revision date, link to regulation, operational limitations, UTM activities, remarks and outlook.

Chapter on Drone Readiness Index (DRI) for top 36 drone markets based on six key metrics: applicability, human resources, administrative infrastructure, operational limits, airspace integration and social acceptance

Dedicated chapters on international drone rules & standards, emerging drone regulation, and regulation outlook, challenges & trends



Key Topics Covered:





1 INTRODUCTION TO DRONE REGULATION

1.1 What Are Drone Regulations?

1.2 Push From The Drone Industry

1.3 Why Do Drone Regulations Matter?

1.4 Drone Rulemaking Process

1.5 Drone Rulemaking Stakeholders

1.6 A Brief History of Drone Regulations



2 INTERNATIONAL DRONE RULES & STANDARDS

2.1 Drone Regulations in the USA

2.2 Drone Regulations in Europe

2.3 International Standards on Drones

2.3.1 Standards For Basic Drone Operation

2.3.2 Standards For Advanced Drone Operation



3 NATIONAL DRONE REGULATION PROFILES

3.1 Australia

3.2 Belgium

3.3 Brazil

3.4 Canada

3.5 China

3.6 France

3.7 Germany

3.8 India

3.9 Israel

3.10 Italy

3.11 Japan

3.12 Malaysia

3.13 The Netherlands

3.14 Norway

3.15 Russia

3.16 South Korea

3.17 Spain

3.18 Switzerland

3.19 Taiwan

3.20 United Kingdom

3.21 United States of America



4 THE DRONE READINESS INDEX (DRI)

4.1 Measuring Drone Readiness (DRI): Index Parameters

4.2 Drone Readiness Index (DRI) Ranking

4.3 Drone Readiness Index (DRI) Groups by Parameters



5 EMERGING DRONE REGULATON

5.1 UTM System

5.2 Drone Certification



6 REGULATION OUTLOOK, CHALLENGES & TRENDS

6.1 A Timeline of Drone Regulations until 2025

6.2 Drone Regulation Challenges

6.3 Technological Drone Trends With Impact On Regulations





