2022 Global Trade Data by The Federal Group

Compiled and analyzed trade data from the United States Customs Database* for inbound ocean freight from 2021 and 2022. Tweet this

Better decisions demand better data

We want to give you easy-to-read charts on international trade flows so that you can make better decisions for your business. Thanks to our extensive network of trusted partners, we collect highly accurate trade data from multiple sources worldwide. This way, companies like yours can see what is happening in global markets.

"If there's one thing that's certain in business, it's uncertainty." –Stephen Covey.

The Federal Group USA (TFG USA) compiled and analyzed trade data from the United States Customs Database* for inbound ocean freight from 2021 and 2022.

This data can help you understand what is happening in the market to make better decisions for your business.

How are import/export trends changing for 2022?

Let's look at the data from the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. We'll look at it in 4 different ways:

Country of origin Material used Manufacturing method Product description

What's driving the 2022 trade statistics?

Click here to read the entire article.

Media contact: Noah Levy, [email protected]

SOURCE The Federal Group