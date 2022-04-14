2022 GO SMART Award Winners (I)- I3 Systems and the City of Los Angeles

The system design uses mobile video and AI technology to enable city vehicles to serve as advanced edge processing systems for the identification of targeted issues of concern for the city. Once potential problems have been identified, the software will automatically alert impacted city departments via the City's 311 Service Request System. Department staff will have real-time access to data to rapidly resolve any open issues while maintaining personal privacy and respecting civil rights. Local academic institutions are participating in the process to provide cutting-edge vision analytics and AI research. This groundbreaking implementation is being championed by the Department of Sanitation to leverage the schedule of the City's refuse trucks that traverse the width and breadth of the city on a weekly basis and can ensure the city is collecting consistent and reliable data that can be used to drive the city decision-making processes. Long term, this same technology can be deployed on a myriad of city vehicles to further enhance data-driven decision-making processes. Innovative solutions such as this are envisioned to benefit the City's near-term operational needs while also establishing a base platform that will support future planned events as well as providing the opportunity to improve emergency preparedness plans.

SOURCE GO SMART