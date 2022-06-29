2022 GVTC Charitable Golf Classic Raised Over $247,000 for Local Non-Profits

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GVTC is excited to announce a record-breaking total raised for the 18th Annual GVTC Charitable Golf Classic. $247,913 was raised and will benefit The GVTC Foundation. Over 175 golfers participated in the event that was held at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa on May 10th.

The proceeds from the tournament will be used for local grants and charities across GVTC's entire service area, as well as help fund The GVTC Foundation's scholarship program. The GVTC Foundation, along with GVTC Communications, gave back $200,000 to local high school students in 2022.

The Annual GVTC Charitable Golf Classic is currently the only fundraiser that benefits The GVTC Foundation. The GVTC Charitable Golf Classic has raised over $ 2.1 million due to the continued support of vendors and business partners.

GVTC and The GVTC Foundation extend their appreciation to On Trac, the 2022 Presenting Sponsor, as well as all the sponsors who participated. With our partner's support, The GVTC Foundation is able to provide additional contributions in the community.

"We are continuously amazed by the success of The Annual GVTC Charitable Golf Classic. We have had this fundraiser for 18 years now, and the support of our vendors, partners, and local community organizations grows more and more each year. We are so thankful and blessed to have their support. They allow us to give more back to our neighbors in need," said CEO and President Ritchie T. Sorrells, who founded The GVTC Foundation in 2006.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude. Over the years, we have seen GVTC's partners step up to support this event because they believe in what our foundation is doing. Their generosity increases the support we provide in the community. We are thankful for every dollar we receive. This year's success is incredible." said Sonia Aguillon, President of The GVTC Foundation.

The GVTC Foundation's mission is to profoundly enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve through charitable contributions and volunteer service in support of our program goals. The focus of the foundation is Health and Human Services, Education, Youth Programs and Services, Cultural Programs, and Volunteer Emergency Services. Since its inception in 2006, The GVTC Foundation has distributed over $5.3 million in support of area non-profits and in scholarships within our service area.

Community members interested in supporting the important work of The GVTC Foundation may do so at any time by donating online at www.gvtcfoundation.com .

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone, and interactive home security monitoring to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South-Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps and symmetrical broadband connections up to 250 Mbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. More than $5.3 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

