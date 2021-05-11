2022 HITEC 100 - Now Accepting Nominations

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC, the globally recognized premier executive leadership organization of senior-level business and technology executives, is accepting nominations for its prestigious HITEC 100 Awards until July 16, 2021.

Nominate today! Click here to view the HITEC 100 nomination criteria and nomination form.

The HITEC 100 award program recognizes and celebrates the contributions and accomplishments of the most influential and notable Hispanic executives and entrepreneurs in the technology industry. Since 2008, the mission of the HITEC 100 has been to recognize outstanding executives who excel in the business of technology, inspire young people to pursue careers in technology and motivate professionals to continue to excel and connect with Hispanic communities across the globe.

View Past HITEC 100 Award Winners: Class of 2021 HITEC 100 Award Winners

About HITEC:

Founded to increase Hispanic representation in the diversity-challenged technology industry, HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in technology. HITEC's premiere network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, digital, and technology centric world. These Hispanic executives represent Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas. HITEC enables business and professional growth for its members and fills the executive pipeline with the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders.

SOURCE HITEC

Related Links

https://hitecglobal.org/

