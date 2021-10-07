2022 Hooters Calendar Hits Local Stores

"Finding out I was the 2022 Hooters Calendar cover girl is the most honoring thing I could ask for. It truly is a dream come true since I started shooting for the calendar in 2018," said Tulio. Tulio has worked for at Hooters for almost five years and has been featured in the calendar each year.

All of the 200 ladies featured in the calendar work at Hooters restaurants and were selected from thousands of candidates. There are several calendar girls who are making their first appearance including Miss September Ireland Dabydeen from Madeira Beach, Florida and Centerfold Deeanna Krakowski, from Weston, Florida.

"To be in the Hooters Calendar to me is much more than a picture. It means overcoming obstacles. When I was younger I was bullied for the way I looked and now I am Miss September. I have gained so much confidence working for Hooters and it means the world to me to be surrounded by other strong women," said Dabydeen. Dabydeen has worked at Hooters for over two years.

"Being in the Hooters Calendar for the first time has been the most heart warming, remarkable and surreal feeling. There's no feeling that can top opening the calendar for the first time and seeing my picture as the centerfold," said Krakowski. Krakowski has worked at Hooters for a year and recently graduated nursing school.

The first Hooters Calendar was released fall 1985, two years after the first Hooters opened. "We are proud of the history and tradition of the Hooters Calendar as it continues to be one of America's top selling calendars and is a cornerstone of the Hooters brand," said Chuck Melcher, owner and publisher of the Hooters Calendar.

$1 of every Hooters Calendar sold supports the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund. Kelly Jo Dowd, an original Hooters Girl, the 1995 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl and Hooters first female General Manager in Palm Harbor succumbed to breast cancer in 2007. The calendar has raised over one million dollars.

For more information about the Hooter Calendar, please visit hooterscalendar.com .

