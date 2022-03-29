2022 INA Nanny of the Year™ Announced

MILWAUKEE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INA Nanny of the Year™ (NOTY™) Award will be presented to Thaty Oliveira, resident of Cambridge, Massachusetts and native of Brazil. This honor will be presented to Thaty on April 2, 2022 at the 2022 INA Conference, joining with members and professionals who are passionate about in-home child care.

The previous 2021 INA Nanny of The Year™ recipient, Wendy Sjaardema introduced our 5 INA Nanny of the Year™️ Finalists before announcing this year's award recipient.

Thaty Oliveira, 2022 INA Nanny of the Year™️

Thaty Oliveira MEd, MM, is a renowned educator who has received several awards for her work in the nanny industry. She holds numerous credentials, the most recent being the Certificate in Early Education Leadership program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Thaty has been interviewed by The Conversation on BBC, Boston Globe, NY Times, recognized by The City of Cambridge, both the Boston and the National Association for the Education of the Young Child, and The Brazilian Community Heritage Foundation, just to name a few.

As a professional career nanny of nearly two decades, Thaty is passionate and dedicated to not just the littles under her care but also the families she serves. She loves preparing, guiding, and supporting parents in the exciting journey of raising incredible children and the opportunity and honor to be part of that journey. Thaty's favorite thing about working as a nanny is seeing and experiencing the world for the first time, many times, through the eyes of different children she gets to spend her days with. Even after officially becoming an entrepreneur, launching her teaching and consulting business a few years ago, Thaty makes it clear she has no desire to stop nannying for the foreseeable future.

A fierce, well-known advocate, leader, and pillar in the industry, Thaty's engagement is deep and broad. She's involved in numerous projects providing support and professional development for nannies around the globe while also actively exercising her civic duties by engaging in conversations with elected officials about policies that impact childcare and the domestic work industry.

The NOTY™ award will be presented at the 2022 INA Conference, in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 31 - April 3rd. This event is three days of information-packed workshops for all those involved in the in-home child care industry.

