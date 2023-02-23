2022 Insights on the Commercial Construction Market in Australia to 2026: by Construction Activity and Cost Type

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Construction Market in Australia - Market Size and Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial construction sector of Australia registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.70% during the period 2017 to 2021 with an output value of AUD28,931.75 million in 2021, an increase of 1.14% over 2020.

The sector achieved its strongest performance in 2019 when it grew by 5.42% over the previous year and its weakest performance in 2017, when it decreased by 9.33% over 2016.



Commercial Construction Market in Australia - Market Size and Forecasts to 2026 is a broad level market review of Commercial Construction market in Australia.



The construction of office buildings; sports complexes such as athletic fields, golf courses and parks; shopping centers; and hotels. It excludes any kind of residential building used for rental purposes or any other kind of commercial usage. For reporting purposes, the market is split into five categories: leisure and hospitality buildings, office buildings, outdoor leisure facilities, retail buildings and other commercial construction.



This research handbook provides historic and forecast market data for the Commercial Construction market in Australia, with a detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services). It provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2017-2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2026.



This report also provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the Commercial Construction market in Australia. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Australia construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of the country.



Scope

Overview of the commercial construction market in Australia .

. Historic (2017 through 2021) and forecast (2022 through 2026) construction market output values are provided.

A detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost types (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services) across the commercial construction market and the data is provided for both historic and forecast periods.

Reasons to Buy

Enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing construction type.

Provides you with a breakdown of the market by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

Provides you with a breakdown of the construction market by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services).

Allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given.

The broad but detailed perspective will help all the players in the construction activity to understand and succeed in the challenging construction market.

