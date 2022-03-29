2022 International Country Risk Guide 2022, Covering 140 Countries

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Country Risk Guide Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With volatility and risk returning to world markets, political and county risk forecasting and analyses continue to evolve, driven increasingly by comprehensive data-series and sophisticated algorithms, designed to capture even the subtlest changes to a country's risk profile and the corresponding impact on asset classes.

Despite a plethora of approaches that can obfuscate clear and balanced analyses, ICRG makes its risk assessments relevant by quantifying its forecasts and ratings across 140 countries, over a 40-year period, and applying them to the behavior and protection of assets.

Since its beginnings in the early 1980s as International Reports, a widely-respected publication on international finance and economics, ICRG continues to serve the world's largest institutional investors, transnational firms, multilateral organizations, hedge funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and leading academic institutions.

International Country Risk Guide includes:

Independently back-tested, data-driven country ratings and analyses focusing on key events affecting political, economic, and financial risk, and 27 comprehensive statistical tables on GDP growth, inflation, fiscal and current accounts, external, liquidity, and exchange rate stability.

Risk assessments that account for the occurrence of Type-II errors by posing alternative risk scores over one and five-year time horizons.

Over 8,000 data points(some 90,000 annually) can be applied easily to a range of artificial intelligence applications for even greater insight and predictability. (Contact PRS for details).

Overviews of the most recent political and country risk trends affecting each of the regions covered ( Asia , Africa , Americas, Middle East , Eastern and Western Europe ), and commentary on the changes to the country ratings for the month.

, , Americas, , Eastern and ), and commentary on the changes to the country ratings for the month. Global Maps of Political Risk, providing a visual of key risks, by region and by country.

Countries Covered

Albania

Algeria

Angola

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Congo

Congo DR

Costa Rica

Cote d'Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakstan

Kenya

Korea, D.P.R.

Korea, South

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Mali

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Mongolia

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Somalia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

