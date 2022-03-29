2022 International Country Risk Guide 2022, Covering 140 Countries

Mar 29, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Country Risk Guide Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With volatility and risk returning to world markets, political and county risk forecasting and analyses continue to evolve, driven increasingly by comprehensive data-series and sophisticated algorithms, designed to capture even the subtlest changes to a country's risk profile and the corresponding impact on asset classes.
Despite a plethora of approaches that can obfuscate clear and balanced analyses, ICRG makes its risk assessments relevant by quantifying its forecasts and ratings across 140 countries, over a 40-year period, and applying them to the behavior and protection of assets.
Since its beginnings in the early 1980s as International Reports, a widely-respected publication on international finance and economics, ICRG continues to serve the world's largest institutional investors, transnational firms, multilateral organizations, hedge funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and leading academic institutions.
International Country Risk Guide includes:
- Independently back-tested, data-driven country ratings and analyses focusing on key events affecting political, economic, and financial risk, and 27 comprehensive statistical tables on GDP growth, inflation, fiscal and current accounts, external, liquidity, and exchange rate stability.
- Risk assessments that account for the occurrence of Type-II errors by posing alternative risk scores over one and five-year time horizons.
- Over 8,000 data points(some 90,000 annually) can be applied easily to a range of artificial intelligence applications for even greater insight and predictability. (Contact PRS for details).
- Overviews of the most recent political and country risk trends affecting each of the regions covered (Asia, Africa, Americas, Middle East, Eastern and Western Europe), and commentary on the changes to the country ratings for the month.
- Global Maps of Political Risk, providing a visual of key risks, by region and by country.
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Algeria
- Angola
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Congo
- Congo DR
- Costa Rica
- Cote d'Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Finland
- France
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakstan
- Kenya
- Korea, D.P.R.
- Korea, South
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Malta
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
