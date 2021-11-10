2022 IT Salary Trends: What to Know in the Hyper Competitive Tech Talent Market

"This is a challenging market to hire in," said Matt Milano, President of Motion Recruitment. "Employers and tech professionals alike should consider revisiting pay ranges or desired salaries according to market value. It's exciting to see all the opportunity for career growth in the industry, and employers can make their workplaces greater for having those conversations with employees now."

"It's also about more than just salaries," Milano added. "Technologists want the whole package. Alongside compensation, IT professionals list technical challenges and flexibility for hours or better work/life balance among what matters most in a job offer, as well as company culture and advancement opportunities."

Motion's Tech Salary Guide provides employers and tech professionals the latest data, reporting and insights to better understand the market value of IT positions across cities and technology stacks. The information is based off thousands of technologists and verified against other industry leaders' reporting to provide salary data for mid to senior level technologists, whether hiring or for their career growth.

Motion Recruitment is part of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC, parent company of leading global talent solutions providers and industry game-changers. Motion Recruitment offers IT Staffing solutions across North America for contract, contract to hire, and direct hire needs and also hosts 'Tech in Motion' a networking event and award series connecting tech enthusiasts to meet, learn, and innovate.

