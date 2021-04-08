2022 Lexus LS 500h Arrives This Fall With Lexus Teammate Advanced Driver Assistance Technology

Developed based on the Mobility Teammate Concept, Lexus Teammate is built on the belief that people and vehicles can work together in partnership to help achieve safe, convenient, and efficient mobility. Lexus Teammate on the LS 500h with AWD provides two functions: Advanced Drive and Advanced Park.

Advanced Drive

Advanced Drive is designed to accurately detect driving conditions to plan and execute acceleration, braking, and steering commands to maintain the vehicle within the lane, follow other vehicles, change lanes, navigate certain interchanges and traffic jams and overtake slower vehicles. Advanced Drive supports SAE Level 2 functionality that allows for driving on limited-access highways with partial hands-free, eyes-on-the-road operation. This feature can benefit the driver by reducing fatigue over long periods of driving and enabling the driver to pay better attention to the surroundings for greater safety.

Advanced Park

Advanced Park assists the operations necessary for hands-free safe and secure parking by automatically controlling steering, acceleration, braking, and gear changes when parallel parking or backing into a parking space. Using 360-degree sensing, which integrates the functions of complete-circumference cameras and ultrasonic sensors, the system also provides a bird's-eye view display to allow the driver to check the vehicle's position relative to any obstacles during Advanced Park operation.

"We are very proud of Lexus Teammate, which is the culmination of five years of close collaboration between our technical centers in Japan and the US. We conducted simultaneous development and rigorous testing in both markets with the goal of achieving industry-leading advanced driver assistance functionality," says Derek Cavaney, executive engineer at Toyota Motor North America's Integrated Vehicle Systems team.

More information regarding Lexus Teammate functionality will be made available later this year. The 2022 LS 500h AWD with Lexus Teammate and LS 500 are expected to arrive in dealerships later this Fall.

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers six F SPORT models, one F SPORT Performance model, and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

