2022 Marked a Record for German R&D Investments

News provided by

Germany Trade & Invest

19 Mar, 2024, 08:39 ET

BERLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EUR 121.4 billion was spent in Germany on research and development – more than ever before in a single year.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, the amount of money devoted to R&D rose by seven percent in 2022, reaching an all-time high. The figures include commercial, university and non-university research.

R&D investments by businesses grew by eight percent, reaching EUR 81.8 billion. That's more than two-thirds of all the money invested in R&D.

Expenditures for research and development in Germany have amounted to 3.1 percent of GDP since 2020. Germany has exceeded the EU guideline of three percent for R&D investments for the past six years in a row.

"The German government intends to increase the percentage of R&D to GDP to 3.5 percent by 2025," says Robert Hermann, CEO of the German agency for international economic promotion, Germany Trade & Invest. "The growth in this investment shows how much Germany prioritized research and development. It's a central element in Germany's drive to be one of the leading locations for investments in high tech."

Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up shop in Germany.

Contact:

Andreas Bilfinger 

Germany Trade & Invest

T: +49 30200099173

[email protected] 

SOURCE Germany Trade & Invest

Also from this source

Germany Now on Course to Reach CO2 Goals

Ten percent – that was the annual decrease in German CO2 output last year, according to the Federal Environmental Agency (Umweltbundesamt). Germany...

Germany relaxes entry regulations for international skilled workers

As of March 1, 2024, a major part of the legislative package to modernize German residence law will come into force in Europe's largest economy....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

Image1

European Government

News Releases in Similar Topics