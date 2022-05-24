2022 Milky Way photographer of the year

Travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has published the 5th edition of their annual Milky Way Photographer of the Year, a collection featuring the best 25 photos of the Milky Way taken around the world. This compilation is always published in late May during the peak of the Milky Way season, and it is aimed at inspiring and sharing the beauty of our galaxy.

BENICIA, Calif, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's list includes images that were taken in 12 countries such as the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Argentina, Egypt, France, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, Japan, and China by 25 photographers of 14 different nationalities.