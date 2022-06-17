2022 Mizzou International Composers Festival Returns to Live Concerts July 25-30 -- Offering Free Admission to All Events

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of presenting performances online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mizzou International Composers Festival is pleased to announce the 13th annual MICF will return to in-person concerts for 2022.

Meredith Monk Angélica Negrón

Monday, July 25 through Saturday, July 30, the Mizzou New Music Initiative and the University of Missouri School of Music will present five concerts at venues throughout Columbia. In addition, presentations by renowned Guest Composers Meredith Monk and Angélica Negrón – as well as the eight Resident Composers chosen for the 2022 MICF – are scheduled. All MICF events free and open to the public. All concerts will stream live on:

The Monk and Negrón Guest Composer presentations will stream live only on Mizzou New Music Initiative Facebook.

The acclaimed new music group Alarm Will Sound , conducted by artistic director Alan Pierson, will again serve as the resident ensemble, as AWS has since the MICF began in 2010. AWS will perform the music of Monk, Negrón, and composer Don Freund on Thursday, July 28th, followed by a Saturday, July 30th concert that will present world premieres of eight compositions by the 2020 and 2022 MICF Resident Composers. Both concerts will take place at the Missouri Theater at 7:30 pm.

The resident composers for 2022 are:

These five composers will be joined by three composers who were chosen for the 2020 Festival, but whose works could not be premiered when COVID-related restrictions forced the festival to be reconfigured as an online event. Listed with their current places of residence, they are:

Additional concerts featuring Mizzou School of Music students and faculty will take place on Monday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 27 in Sheryl Crow Hall at the Sinquefield Music Center. Monday's "Mizzou Student New Music" concert will feature Mizzou students performing compositions by Mizzou student composers. Wednesday's "Mizzou New Music" concert will feature the Mizzou New Music Ensemble and the Mizzou Faculty Trio. Both concerts will begin at 7:30 pm.

On Friday, the MNMI will team with Columbia community arts organization Dismal Niche to present Mizzou International Composers Festival performances by experimental composer and sound sculptor William Basinski , Katina Bitsicas , and the Onishi-Beis Duo.

A complete schedule of events, times, dates and venues for the 2022 Mizzou International Composers Festival will be released soon. In addition, upcoming news releases will feature biographical information and composition links for each Guest Composer and Resident Composer. Additional MICF schedule information is also be available on the MICF website .

Media Contact:

Laura Slay

(314) 504-0081

[email protected]

SOURCE Mizzou New Music Initiative