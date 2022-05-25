2022 Netherlands Loyalty Programs Industry Insights - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Netherlands Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Loyalty Programs market in Netherlands has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.



According to the Q1 2022 Global Loyalty Programs Survey, Loyalty Programs Market in Netherlands is expected to grow by 12.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 1365.2 million in 2022. In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Netherlands has recorded a CAGR of 12.7% during 2017-2021.

The Loyalty Programs Market in Netherlands will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 1218.1 million in 2021 to reach US$ 2110.1 million by 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026



3 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.1 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.2 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Schemes, 2017-2026

3.3 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026



4 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

4.1 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2021 Vs 2026

4.2 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.3 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.4 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.5 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Perks Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.6 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Coalition Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.7 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Hybrid Loyalty Program, 2017-2026



5 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

5.1 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Channel, 2017-2026

5.2 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by In-Store, 2017-2026

5.3 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Online, 2017-2026

5.4 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Mobile, 2017-2026



6 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

6.1 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021 Vs 2026

6.2 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value in Retail, 2017-2026

6.3 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value in Financial Services, 2017-2026

6.4 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value in Healthcare & Wellness, 2017-2026

6.5 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2017-2026

6.6 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2017-2026

6.7 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value in Telecoms, 2017-2026

6.8 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value in Media & Entertainment, 2017-2026

6.9 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value in Others, 2017-2026



7 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

7.1 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021 Vs 2026

7.2 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Diversified Retailers, 2017-2026

7.3 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Department Stores, 2017-2026

7.4 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Specialty Stores, 2017-2026

7.5 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Clothing, Footwear & Accessories, 2017-2026

7.6 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Toy & Hobby Shops, 2017-2026

7.7 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2017-2026

7.8 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Home Merchandise, 2017-2026

7.9 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Other, 2017-2026



8 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

8.1 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021 Vs 2026

8.2 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Card Based Access, 2017-2026

8.3 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Digital Access, 2017-2026



9 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

9.1 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021 Vs 2026

9.2 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by B2C Consumers, 2017-2026

9.3 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by B2B Consumers, 2017-2026



10 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

10.1 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Platform, 2021 Vs 2026

10.2 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Software, 2017-2026

10.3 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Services, 2017-2026



11 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

11.1 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Software Platforms, 2021 Vs 2026

11.2 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Custom Built Platform, 2017-2026

11.3 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Value by Off the Shelf Platform, 2017-2026



12 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

12.1 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2021

12.2 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2021

12.3 Netherlands Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2021



13 Further Reading



