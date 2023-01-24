2022 Novo Holdings Seed Investments team Review/Business Update

Two successful exits – Syndesi and BioPhero

Four portfolio companies reported clinical data from first in class targets (Galecto, NMD Pharma, Heparegenix and MinervaX)

Led three new seed investments and incubating additional projects

Expanded team as part of strong investment in global talent to access innovation

REPAIR Impact Fund making strides in the vital combat against Antimicrobial Resistance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Investments, the early stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings, today publishes its review of 2022 – delivering results in a challenging market.

The Seed Investments team is committed to identifying, building and guiding the most transformative healthcare ventures throughout their life cycle. 2022 saw the team deliver strong results despite market headwinds. For more information, please visit link on the website.

Commenting on another highly successful year, Søren Møller, Managing Partner at Novo Seeds, said: "We are in a golden era of innovation. We remain dedicated to company creation and early stage investment as we continue to see an increasing number of exciting investment opportunities, and we do not see it slowing down. We have had a very successful year, with two portfolio M&As, large financings and three new investments."

"As one of the leading life sciences early stage VCs in Europe, we proactively identify global breakthrough scientific discoveries that have the potential to deliver innovative therapies for patients. Working with our network of highly experienced Entrepreneurs-in-Residence and Founders to setup ambitious biotech startups. In 2022, we accelerated our company building with an expert run lab that de-risks and validates discoveries before they are assembled into biotech start-ups."

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. It is the holding company of the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, and is responsible for managing the Novo Nordisk Foundation's assets.

Novo Holdings is recognized as a leading international life science investor, with a focus on creating long-term value. As a life science investor, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies and takes significant ownership positions in growth and well-established companies. Novo Holdings also manages a broad portfolio of diversified financial assets. Further information: www.novoholdings.dk.

