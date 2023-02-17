2022 Port Construction Projects Overview and Analytics: MENA has the Highest Share of the Pipeline Value at $99.5 Billion

Feb 17, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Port Construction Projects Overview and Analytics by Stages, Key Countries and Players (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners), 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher is currently tracking port construction projects globally, from the early pre-planning stages (of announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $502.7 billion.
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has the highest share of the pipeline value, standing at $99.5 billion, followed by South-East Asia at $87.1 billion and Sub-Saharan Africa at $69.6 billion.
This report provides a detailed analysis of port construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the publisher.
Scope
- The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insight into the development of the port construction sector
- Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities
- Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Overview
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East and North Africa
- Sub-Saharan Africa
- South-East Asia
- South Asia
- North-East Asia
- Australasia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fld1g-construction?w=5
Source: GlobalData
