2022 Princeton Festival Tickets are Now Available

PRINCETON, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) announces that tickets are now available for the 18th Princeton Festival, June 10-25, 2022, by phone at 609-497-0020 and online at princetonsymphony.org/festival.

This year's Festival features three staged operas, chamber music, orchestral and pops concerts, plus cabaret and jazz nights all taking place under the Festival's massive outdoor performance tent being erected on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden. Baroque concerts can be enjoyed across the way at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Storm Large stars in the Princeton Symphony Orchestra's Princeton Festival opening night performance of Kurt Weill's Seven Deadly Sins. Photo of Storm Large by Laura Domela Princeton Symphony Orchestra's Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov is responsible for the artistic programming of the Princeton Festival. PSO staff photo.

The new artistic head of the Princeton Festival responsible for its programming is the PSO's Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov. Mr. Milanov says, "My hope is that people who come to the Festival will see it as a relaxed and welcoming environment in which to try something new, like attend an opera, sit in on a jazz set, or learn about Baroque music. It is all that a summer festival should be."

Performances start at 7pm. The opening concert begins at 7:30pm.

Friday, June 10 – Opening Night – Seven Deadly Sins Starring Storm Large – Kurt Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins explores age-old temptations in modern context on a program with Rodion Shchedrin's Carmen Suite.

Saturday, June 11; Sunday, June 12; & Saturday, June 18 – Derrick Wang's opera Scalia/Ginsburg and W.A. Mozart's The Impresario – a thought-provoking, yet comedic double bill.

Monday, June 13 – "What Makes it Great?": Death and the Maiden with Ron Kapilow and the Signum Quartet – an exploration of Franz Schubert's String Quartet in D Minor led by one of radio's favorite musicologists.

Tuesday, June 14 – Schubert's Late String Quartets featuring the Signum Quartet – Schubert's "Rosamunde" quartet and the String Quartet in G Major.

Wednesday, June 15 – Stephen Sondheim Tribute – Cabaret-style entertainment with Broadway vocalists Alyssa Giannetti and Jason Forbach.

Thursday, June 16 – The Sebastians – New York City-based Baroque ensemble with a youthful vibe.

Friday, June 17 & Sunday, June 19 – Albert Herring – A comic opera by Benjamin Britten about a young man who is declared May King when no virtuous maidens are to be found.

Tuesday, June 21 – Time for Three – This string trio defies conventional boundaries as they perform Americana, modern pop, and classical music.

Wednesday, June 22 – Aaron Diehl Trio – Pianist, composer, and Juilliard grad Aaron Diehl leads his trio in a performance of works from the early jazz tradition.

Thursday, June 23 – Festival Chorus with the Sebastians – The Festival Chorus performs some of the most intricate and expressive music of the Baroque period.

Friday, June 24 – Broadway POPS! Starring Sierra Boggess – One of Broadway's most beloved leading ladies, Ms. Boggess sings her favorite songs of the stage.

Saturday, June 25 – Family POPS! with Rossen Milanov and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra – A fun mix of familiar classics, movie music, and pop melodies at this family-friendly concert.

Tickets: $10 - $130; ticket packages: $18 and up. For more information, visit princetonsymphony.org/festival.

