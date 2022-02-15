2022 SaaS Awards Accepting Early Entries for Lower Fees Through March

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International software awards program The SaaS Awards opened this week for early entries, with a new tier of lower pricing for organizations able to submit their nomination forms early.

The tiered entry fees have been introduced alongside a new 'Finalists' stage of the awards program, set to further recognize organizations which progress beyond the Shortlist.

The SaaS Awards logo - black and white

SaaS Awards head of operations James Williams said: "At the SaaS Awards we seek out and recognize the very best software solutions on the market. We also have a commitment to those participating organizations -- both to encourage them to take part, and to offer the best level of service.

"It sounds obvious, but our panel of expert judges can only identify the best of the best from the pool of candidates who put the time aside to enter the program and demonstrate the value they offer to their user base.

"If you're a new business with a brilliant innovation to share, a sophisticated PR team isn't a requirement to enter the SaaS Awards. Nor do you have to be based in North America; we encourage entries worldwide.

"With the scope of categories now available, a flat fee for entering an unlimited number, and the early entry through March replicating last year's standard prices, any organization wishing to make their mark could easily enter a dozen or so categories at a cost of less than $60 per entry.

"With our new Finalists recognition tier and manifold benefits for those shortlisted, we're not complacent about remaining the de facto recognition platform in the SaaS industry."

New categories include:

Best SaaS Product with 1,000+ Licensed Users

Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product

Most Agile / Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year

Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry

Best SaaS Product for Loyalty and Retention

Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services

Best SaaS for Product for Engineering Management, PLM or CAD

Best SaaS Product for Real Estate / Property Management

Best SaaS Product for IT Management

Best SaaS Product for Email Marketing

Best Content Management Innovation in a SaaS Product

The SaaS Awards has a May 20 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards and the SaaS Awards

The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards. The Awards programs recognize and honor industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about The Cloud Awards and The SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

Contact:

James Williams

(212) 574-8117

[email protected]

SOURCE The SaaS Awards