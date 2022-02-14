2022 SaaS Awards Open with 14 New Categories and New 'Finalist' Stage

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International software awards program The SaaS Awards opens today for early entries, with a new recognition tier and a raft of new categories including 'Best SaaS Product for Loyalty and Retention,' and 'Best SaaS Product for IT Management.'

The new 'Finalists' stage will recognize all of the organizations which progress beyond the initial Shortlist.

SaaS Awards head of operations James Williams said: "After a highly-subscribed Cloud Computing Awards program last year, our second awards program, the SaaS Awards, is back and accepting early entries.

"With such a large difference in the number of exceptional candidates who make the shortlist and those singly remarkable organizations who go on to win, we now have a new intermediary stage of judging: the Finalists stage. This stage is intended to give added recognition and rewards to the leading innovators who just miss out on the top spot.

"There are also 14 new categories in verticals such as the construction and real estate industries, as well as more general areas such as content management – which itself includes areas such as proofreading, translation services, Optical Character Recognition, Document Control, Plagiarism Detection, Image Recognition and Digital Asset Management.

"We have also split our increasingly competitive Security category across three areas: Enterprise, SMB, and unusually for us, B2C.

"The judges look forward to assessing the very best software of 2022."

The new categories include:

Best SaaS Product with 1,000+ Licensed Users

Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product

Most Agile / Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year

Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry

Best SaaS Product for Loyalty and Retention

Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services

Best SaaS for Product for Engineering Management, PLM or CAD

Best SaaS Product for Real Estate / Property Management

Best SaaS Product for IT Management

Best SaaS Product for Email Marketing

Best Content Management Innovation in a SaaS Product

The SaaS Awards accepts entries from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East, with a May 20 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards

About the Cloud Awards and the SaaS Awards

The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards. The Awards programs recognize and honor industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about The Cloud Awards and The SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

