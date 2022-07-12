2022 SaaS Awards Shortlist Announced

International Software Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the Software Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

Categories for 2022 include Best Enterprise-Level SaaS and Best Data-Driven SaaS, alongside new categories including 'Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year'.

The SaaS Awards

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "Innovative technologies have always driven industry forward, and having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement across manifold verticals.

"SaaS technologies are now part of successful business DNA. Continuing to evolve, this year we've seen a raft of truly remarkable software solutions, making it extremely difficult for our team to eliminate candidates at the shortlist stage.

"The shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they're freshly-funded disruptors or established names.

"Our judges were very impressed with the volume of original solutions for modern business in all industry areas. Stay tuned for our August announcement of category finalists, representing those few solutions who can demonstrate that extra edge in impressing our international panel of judges, who are now left with a next-to-impossible task."

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 23 August 2022, with the ultimate category winners announced on Tuesday 13 September 2022.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-saas-awards-shortlist/.

The SaaS Awards program will return with a new program in Spring 2023. Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

A sister program to the SaaS Awards, The Cloud Awards' Cloud Computing Awards, will soon accept submissions for a new 2022-23 program, continuing its recognition of excellence in cloud computing, with an October deadline.

Contact:

James Williams

(212) 574-8117

[email protected]

Notes for editors

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

