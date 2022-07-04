2022 Smart Utilities Report - Outlook for the Leading IoT Market

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Smart Utilities - Outlook for the leading IoT market' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the smart utilities solution market development.

It presents the key stakes and challenges the energy sector is currently facing.

The key use cases are also described in detail.

It also analyses the key enabling technologies which are embedded in these use cases

The key opportunities for the main energy players in other sectors are also examined.

It reviews the main drivers and barriers to the development of the smart utilities market.

It also shows how the topic of cybersecurity is crucial in this vertical market.

It concludes with volume forecasts in terms of use cases, and a breakdown by technology.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market trends in power & utilities industry

Key stakes - Opportunities - Challenges

Key megatrends in the utilities and power sectors

Benefits of connectivity

Power industry challenges and priorities



3. Use cases and new opportunities

3.1. Key use cases

3.2. Technological stakes



4. New opportunities and advanced services

4.1. B2B2C - Smart building & energy management

4.2. B2G - Smart cities

4.3. B2C - Silver economy (home care)

4.4. Case studies



5. Cybersecurity challenges

5.1. Key challenges

5.2. Certifications

5.3. Best practices & recommendations



6. Market analysis - Trends and recommendations

6.1. Market dynamics

6.2. Market sizing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6t8vuj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets