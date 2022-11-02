2022 Social Media and Medical Devices Thematic Research Report: Companies Could End Up Attracting Even More Regulatory Scrutiny in the Pursuit of Super Apps

Nov 02, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Media in Medical Devices - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will explore the trends behind social media in the medical device industry and provide an industry analysis of the market and competitive landscape.
This report identifies companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.
Digital technology is continuously becoming more accessible, driving the growth of internet and social media users at about 9.2% year-over-year. With 61% of the total population as social media users, people are turning to social media to connect with one another, form communities, and seek information. The publisher expects that as social media becomes an integral part of people's lives, it will also become essential in driving the growth of the medical device industry.
Social media's ad-funded business model is unsustainable
Social media companies will increasingly diversify away from their ad-funded business model, which regulators have attacked. Companies like Facebook and Google stand accused of using ad-targeting techniques that prioritize profit over respect for user's privacy and content quality. They are also accused of acting as gatekeepers around access to personal data to the detriment of smaller players in the online advertising sector.
Social media companies face a dilemma
In pursuing their super-app aspirations, social media companies could end up attracting even more regulatory scrutiny. They are viewed as data monopolies in whichever sector they move into, increasingly at odds with antitrust and data privacy regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Social media in the healthcare industry
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry trends
- Industry Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Case Study
- Timeline
- Value Chain
- Content layer
- Distribution layer
- Data layer
- Services layer
- Customer layer
- Companies
- Public companies
Companies Mentioned
- Tencent (WeChat)
- Microsoft (LinkedIn)
- Mail.ru (VKontakte)
- Yandex
- Sina
- Quora
- India Forums
- Stack Overflow
- XDA-Developers
- Digital Point
- Snap (Snapchat)
- Google (YouTube)
- Amazon (Twitch)
- Automattic (Tumblr)
- Amazon
- Alibaba
- TripAdvisor
- Yelp
- Zomato
- Shopify (Reputon)
- GameSpot
- Foursquare
- Uber
- Airbnb
- Grab
- Deliveroo
- Lyft
- Didi Chuxing
- Pinduoduo
- Just Eat Takeaway
- Line
- Kakao
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3755yp
