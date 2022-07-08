2022 State of Sustainability in America, 20th Annual Consumer Insights & Trends Report: Resource Depletion Concerns & Interest in Company Practices Regarding Biodiversity on the Rise

Jul 08, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 State of Sustainability in America, 20th Annual Consumer Insights & Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Introduction: 20 Years of Sustainability Marketplace Insights
The 2022 State of Sustainability in America Consumer Trends and Insights Report measures and describes the marketplace for sustainable products and services, the consumers who use them, consumers' expectations of corporate behavior, and attitudes toward environmental and social issues. In addition, it uncovers consumer motivations and the challenges they encounter in their pursuit to become increasingly aligned with a more sustainable lifestyle.
While some challenges may exist regarding the relevance of sustainability in a world which appears to have been turned on its end, many of the latest findings provide evidence that sustainable ideals and attitudes have taken on a higher level of acceleration and importance in consumers' mindset.
Its findings reveal consumers are clearly showing more sophistication within the realm of sustainability - with greater understanding of its breadth, depth, and implications, and they pick the elements that mean the most to them. In this year's research we are finding a heightened awareness and concern over the health of the planet which appears to be causing shifts in consumer behaviors. Instead of adopting environmentally-friendly behaviors for more self-directed and personal benefits, consumers are looking outward to the environment around them and realizing they have to take a bigger part in fixing the ills that are disrupting planetary health.
Key Topics Covered:
1. U.S. Sustainability Consumer Trends Database Overview
- Other Databases Used in Report
- Summary Overview
- The Institute's Sustainability Segmentation
- Sustainability Segmentation Model Methodology
- Levels of Environmental and Sustainable Engagement
- Segmentation Overview
- LOHAS Consumer as Environmental Steward
- LOHAS Mainstreaming Attitudes
- Dual Positioning of Personal and Planetary Health
- LOHAS Aspirational Attitudes
- Importance of Company's Mindfulness
- Leaders and Followers Profile
- Differences across Leaders and Followers
- Changing Segment Composition
2. Trends in Consumer Engagement in Environment and Social Sustainability
- Personal Responsibility for the Environment
- Level of Living ""Green""
- Willingness to Sacrifice for Environment
- Lessening Personal Impact
- Participation in Sustainable Behaviors
- Growth in Participation in Sustainable Behaviors
- Dual Benefits of Sustainable Behaviors
- Loftier Benefits of Sustainable Behaviors
- Participation in Sustainable Behaviors to Assimilate
- Consternation Regarding Environmental Involvement
- Concerns Regarding Environmental Issues
- Concerns Regarding Social Issues
- Concerns Regarding Food Waste
- Concerns Regarding Hunger and Undernourishment
- Concerns Regarding Race and Immigration Policies Concerns Regarding Fair Labor and Workers' Rights
- Consumers' Willingness to Provide Assistance to Others
- Donating Behavior
- Desire to Create Change for the Better
3. Consumer Outlook on the Status of Planetary Health
- Resource Depletion Concerns
- Concern Over Lack of Biodiversity
- Interest in Company Practices Regarding Biodiversity
- Global Warming Concerns
- Interest in Company Practices Regarding Global Warming
- Positive Outcomes During Lockdown
- Connection of Toxins in Soils and Increased Disease Rates
- Concern for Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture
- Connection of Planetary and Personal Health
- Concern Regarding Plastic in Oceans and Environment
4. Waste, Recycling and the Plastic Problem
- Living in a Wasteful Society
- Preference for Products Manufactured in a Sustainable Manner
- Impact of a Circular Economy
- Impact of Overpackaging
- Preference for Glass, Cans and Cardboard over Plastic
- Likelihood to Shop Stores Which Reduce Plastic
- Preference for Refillable Economy
- Positive and Negative Attitudes Regarding Refillable Economy
- Recycling Frequency of Specific Materials
- Growth in Recycling Across Specific Materials
- Skepticism Regarding Curbside Recycling
5. Impact of Sustainability on Product Purchase
- E-Friendly and Sustainable Positioning as Drivers of Product Purchase
- Stage to Reduce Environmental Impact
- Concern Regarding Chemicals in Household Products
- Frequency of Harmful Chemical Monitoring
- Interest in Natural and E-Friendly Versions of Categories
- Use of Conventional, Natural, Organic Versions of Categories
- Use of Conventional, Natural, Organic Versions of Personal Care
- Household Penetration of Natural and Organic Personal Care
- Importance of Personal Care Attributes and Growth
- Importance of Household Cleaning Attributes and Growth
- Barriers to Purchase of Natural or Green Household Products
- Use of Natural and Organic Foods/Beverages
- Use of Dairy Milk and Organic Dairy Milk and Growth in Usage
- Importance of Food/Beverage Attributes and Growth
- Use of Plant-Based Food/Beverages
- Purchase of Plant-Based Household Cleaning and Personal Care Products
- Barriers to Purchase of Environmentally-Friendly Products and Services
- Impact of Price on Product Purchase
6. Beyond Products-What Does CSR Mean to Consumers
- Importance of Company's Environmental Mindfulness
- Increased Commitment to Companies with E-Friendly and Sustainable Initiatives
- Perceived Leader in Environmental Protection and Who Should Be Doing More
- Retailers and Corporate Need to Do More to Protect the Environment
- Interest in Companies' Environmental Initiatives
- Concern for Socially Responsible Business
- Interest in Companies' Social Initiatives
- Interest in Companies' Social Initiatives by Ethnicity
- Racial Equality and Social Justice Trends
- Impact of Company's Cause Support
- Alignment of Personal Values with Product Purchase
- Impact of Local Support vs. Global Support
- Greenwashing Skepticism Prompts Searching Behavior Actions Taken to Determine Company Initiatives
- Impact of a Company's Mindfulness on Trial, Loyalty
- Boycotting Behavior
7. Sources of Influence and Points of Connection
- Sources of Influence Prompting Purchase of More Sustainable Products
- Social Media Influence across Healthy & Natural, Supplements and Sustainable Products
- Impact of a Seal or Certification Mark on Purchase
- Recognition and Understanding of Certifications
- Impact of Certifications on Likelihood to Purchase
- Seal and Certification Confusion
- Understanding of USDA Organic Certification vs. Regenerative Organic Certification
- Trustworthiness of Certifications
- Influencing Others Regarding Environmentally-Friendly Purchase
- Early Adoption of Environmentally-Friendly Products
- Desire for More Information about Environmental Protection
- Shopping Patterns
- Channel Shopping Across Generations
- Online Grocery Shopping
- Online Research and Mobile Device Grocery Shopping
- Growth in Channel Shopping Across Generations
- Sustainable Initiatives Which Prompt Increased Store Shopping
- Sustainable Initiatives Which Prompt Increased Store Shopping Across Retail Shoppers
- Importance of Clean, Pure Product Merchandising
Companies Mentioned
- Giving Tuesday
- Aveeno
- Green Mountain
- Method
- Pepsi
- The Honest Co.
- Walmart Shoppers
- Target (in store/online)
- Amazon
- Home Depot
- Dollar General
- Costco
- Kroger
- ENERGY STAR
- USDA Certified Organic
- How to Recycle
- Non-GMO Project
- Fair Trade Certified
- UL Environment
- EPA Safer Choice
- USDA Certified Biobased Product
- Rainforest Alliance Certified
- Fair Trade Labeling Organization
- USP Verified
- Regenerative Organic Certification
- Fair for life
- NSF International
