2022 Sternfels Prize for Drug Safety Research Opens

The 2022 Sternfels Prize for Drug Safety Discoveries contest opened today. The Sternfels Prize recognizes and rewards research ideas to reduce the risks associated with the real-world use of prescription drugs.

The $35,000 Prize is awarded annually to the most novel, clinically relevant, and testable idea to reduce a life-threatening drug-drug, drug-disease, or pharmacogenomic interaction.

The Sternfels Prize for Drug Safety Discoveries

Now in its 6th year, the Contest was created to incentivize pharmacologists, pharmacists, medical practitioners, academics, and students to generate testable hypotheses that could explain why certain patients experience side effects due to polypharmacy, interacting co-morbidities, and genetics.

Judges of last year's Prize included Dr. David Greenblatt of Tufts University, Dr. Sara Van Driest from Vanderbilt University, and Dr. Mark Ratain of the University of Chicago.

"As scientific knowledge expands, the possibility of solving/preventing serious adverse events also expands. The Sternfels Prize stimulates and rewards this kind of thinking, and I am excited to be a part of it," Dr. Ratain said. Sundar Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Lake Safety, the 2022 underwriter of the award said, "We are proud to underwrite this amazing contest. Everyone's a winner – the top 30 entrants, every applicant who pushes their own thinking, and of course the future patients who can be steered out of harm's way."

In addition to the winning cash prize, the top 30 applicants will receive their choice of a free Apple® iPad or Watch for their efforts. Responses submitted before Dec. 15, 2021 will receive critical feedback and the opportunity to resubmit their application ahead of the closing deadline, Jan. 31, 2022.

Submissions remain the property of the applicant and/or their research institution and are kept confidential. For more information, visit www.sternfelsprize.org.

The Sternfels Prize is named in honor of Edith and Ernst Sternfels. Ernst was an engineer, who helped build chemical plants that created life-improving molecules. Edith was a nurse, dedicated to the welfare and treatment of patients. Together, they represent the breadth of modern medicine, from highly technical science to personal attention and care.

