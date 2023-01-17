2022 Strategic Overview of the Global Quadricycle Market: Future Growth Potential of Micro-mobility will Help the Market Achieve 200,000 Units in Sales by 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Overview of the Global Quadricycle Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study illustrates key case studies, highlighting the technological trends and the details about the vehicles that they plan to launch.

The study also provides a comparative analysis of quadricycles against conventional taxis and commercial vehicles, highlighting the difference in terms of vehicle models and benefits. Market forecasts for 2018 to 2028 have also been provided.

The increasing rate of urbanization and growing traffic in major cities around the world have opened up new opportunities for micro-mobility transportation. One such emerging mico-mobility option is the quadricycle. This study aims to provide a strategic overview of the quadricycle industry, identifying and examining the factors contributing to the market's success.

The study offers a deep dive into trends, business models, market strategies, drivers and restraints, applications, and sales performance and provides an overview of quadricycle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), product lines, and categories.

The study considers the role of quadricycles in shared mobility, goods delivery, recreational activities, and the various partnerships emerging in this space. It also explores regional developments to understand the evolution of the quadricycle segment in the overall automotive industry and mobility ecosystem.

Research Highlights

Analyze the major markets for quadricycles around the world and identify the key players in each market

Address the customer requirements based on the application area

Identify the different business models associated with quadricycle manufacturers and the related value chain

Analyze the cost difference between quadricycles and A-segment vehicles in various stages in the value chain

Identify the market potential and forecast the quadricycle sales in key markets like Europe , North America , Asia-Pacific , and Latin America

, , , and Understand the factors behind the success of the quadricycle in different parts of the world and highlight future opportunities for market players

Identify the recent partnerships in the quadricycle market and highlight the application areas

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Quadricycle Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Strategic Overview of the Quadricycle Market

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Definition and Scope

Definition

Scope

4. Market Overview-Quadricycle Market

Overview

Application Areas

Evolution of the Quadricycle Market: A Peek into the Future

Quadricycle Regulations

Benefits of Quadricycles

Challenges for Quadricycles

Market Drivers and Restraints

Macroeconomic Outlook

Competitive Comparison

Cost Comparison-Quadricycles and A-segment Vehicles

Conventional Taxis Vs. Quadricycle Shared Mobility Vehicles

Conventional eLCV VS. Quadricycle Commercial Vehicle

Quadricycles Vs. Compact Cars & Cargo Vans

OEM Focus and Target Customer Requirements

5. OEM and Product Analysis

Global Snapshot of Key Market Players

Global Quadricycle Market Outlook

Select Market Players

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Benchmarking (Passenger Vehicles)

Competitive Benchmarking (Passenger eQuads)

Competitive Benchmarking (Commercial Segment)

Case Study 1-Citroen AMI

Case Study 2-Aixam

Case Study 3-Ligier

Case Study 4-Bajaj Qute

Case Study 5-Estrima Biro

Case Study 6-GEM

Case study 7-Renault Twizy

Overview-eQuad Skateboard Platform

Quadricycle Launches

6. Regional Overview

Global Hotspots

Snapshot of the Global Quadricycle Market

Global Market Potential

Opportunity by Region

Market Potential Europe

European Quadricycle Market-Key Takeaways

APAC-Market Potential

APAC Quadricycle Market-Key Takeaways

North America-Market Potential

North American Quadricycle Market-Key Takeaways

RoW-Market Potential

RoW Quadricycle Market-Key Takeaways

7. Business Models and Future Outlook

Business Model Proposition

Types of Business Models in the Quadricycle Market

Selected OEMs and Quadricycle Applications

Business Model-Passenger Mobility

Selected Passenger Mobility Partnerships

Business Model-Commercial Mobility

Selected Commercial Applications

Future Outlook

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1-Changing Customer Behavior toward New Mobility Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2-New Business Models

Growth Opportunity 3-Autonomous Shuttles and Robotaxis

