2022 Strategic Profile of Volvo Cars - Explore the Brand's Retail Strategy and Understand the Company's Vision in the Overall Automotive industry and Mobility Ecosystem

This research service focuses on the strategic profile of Volvo Cars and delivers insights into its operations and activities in the global market, including China, Europe, and North America.

This profile aims to provide a strategic overview of Volvo Cars, identifying and understanding the factors contributing to the organization's success.

With EVs gaining popularity and the industry digitizing, Volvo is actively electrifying its product lineup and introducing new-gen software systems for a software-defined car.

The company is accelerating its growth in the mobility segment by launching connected, autonomous, shared, electric (CASE) technologies, and introducing Polestar, an electric performance brand, strengthening its position in the luxury vehicle segment. Volvo's agile corporate structure and autonomy within its parent organization, the Geely Holding Group, have facilitated external collaborations with automotive, electronics, and technology companies.

The company formed alliances and JVs with leading technology firms, such as Luminar, Google, and Waymo, to develop electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous vehicles (AVs), and software-powered cars, catering to the CASE trends. These partnerships have stoked multiple advancements, such as autonomous drive and electrification, and enabled it to bring products quicker to market than its competitors.

The study aims to provide an overview of Volvo Cars, its products and services, its role in the automotive industry, and analyze the strategies adopted for vehicle and technology manufacturing. This report covers Volvo Cars' corporate structure, growth strategy, technology roadmap, business strategies, product, technology, and sub-brand profiles, and investment plans in shared mobility.

The analyst examined the company's innovation and investment portfolios, which will shape the future of Volvo Cars in the mobility sector.

In addition, this research service seeks to:

Deep dive into the critical operational strategies of Volvo Cars with a focus on the corporate structure, corporate strategy, CASE strategies, manufacturing strategies, and sales performance.

Provide an overview of Volvo's product portfolio, including product planning, platform development, and positioning.

Discuss the role of Volvo in shared mobility, autonomous driving, connectivity, and robotaxi operations.

Explore the brand's retail strategy and understand the company's vision in the overall automotive industry and mobility ecosystem.

From an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study provides an executive outlook of Volvo Cars in the automotive industry.

This study discusses Volvo's market position, adopted strategies, and plans.

Key Issues Addressed

How is Volvo Cars transforming into an electric car company?

What are the strengths and challenges for the company in the automotive industry?

What is it doing in terms of product and platform development?

What retail strategies did the company adopt, and how is it developing its direct-to-consumer business?

What are its CASE-related strategy investments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Strategic Profiling of Volvo Cars

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

2. Growth Environment

Growth Environment: Volvo Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment: Volvo 2025 Ambition

Growth Environment: Circular Economy Goal

Growth Environment: Transitioning into a Pure EV Company

Growth Summary: Volvo Cars Brand Overview

3. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

4. Brand Outlook

Geely Holding Group: Brand Management

Volvo Cars: History

Volvo Global Footprint

Overview: Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars Key Statistics, 2021

Volvo Cars Sales Performance

Volvo Cars Model Lineup: SUV, Wagon, and Sedan

Volvo Product Strategy

Volvo Cars: Sales Performance by Model

Volvo Cars: EV Sales Performance

Volvo Cars: R&D as Percent of Net Revenue

Volvo Future Product Strategy: Concept Recharge

5. Transformational Strategies

Volvo Cars: CASE Strategy and Vision, 2020-2025

CASE Technology Development Partnerships: Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars: Pillars for Transformation

Lynk & Co: EV Sub-brand Made for New-gen Buyers

Volvo Online Sales and Subscriptions, with Integrated Offline Experiences

Polestar Online Sales and Subscriptions, With Integrated Offline Experiences

Scalable, Multi-energy Platforms Under Volvo Cars

SPA In-house Platform for Design Commonality

SPA2 to Underpin Volvo's Larger Models

CMA: A Mid-sized Unibody Platform

New-gen Infotainment and Connectivity

Google-based Infotainment System to Power Volvo & Polestar

Digital Services Package for Connectivity

Intellisafe for Intelligent Driver Assistance

Connected Suite for Advanced and Smart Connectivity

The Electrification Roadmap

Battery Sourcing through Partnerships

Gigafactory for Battery Manufacturing

Volvo & Geely Deepen Collaboration to Drive EV Development

Polestar, the Electric Performance Volvo

Zenseact Advanced Driving Software to Enable Autonomous Driving

Deploying HAD Capability Through Partnerships

Volvo Cars Mobility 'M'

6. Powertrain Strategy & Competitive Landscape

Volvo Powertrain Specifications

Volvo Powertrain Strategy

Volvo: SUV Luxury Segment Competitive Comparison

7. Manufacturing Strategies

Volvo Cars Manufacturing and Assembly

Volvo Cars Manufacturing Strategy in Europe

Volvo Cars Manufacturing Strategy in APAC

Volvo Cars Manufacturing Strategy in Americas

8. JVs and Technological Investments

CEVT's Role in Geely

Volvo Cars Tech Fund

Case Study 1: FreeWire Technologies

Case Study 2: Luminar

Case Study 3: Forciot

Case Study 4: Exmet

Case Study 5: Zum

Case Study 6: Varjo

Case Study 7: UVEye

Case Study 8: MDGo

Case Study 9: Actasys

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Focus on Market Growth from the EV Business

Growth Opportunity 2: Explore New Business Models in the Direct Consumer Frontier

Growth Opportunity 3: Examine New Markets/Opportunities Through Collaborations

10. Next Steps

