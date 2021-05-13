2022 Super Bowl Odds & Predictions by TheGameDay.com Betting Expert

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the 2021 NFL Draft concluded May 1, TheGameDay.com released its highly anticipated analysis of 2022 Super Bowl odds & revealed its Super Bowl 56 predictions and bet tips. Which NFL teams are the best Super Bowl 56 bets? Which 2022 Super Bowl sleeper teams are worth it? Here are The Game Day's 2022 Super Bowl predictions and Super Bowl 56 bet tips from Marcus Mosher, featured NFL writer and co-host of The Game Day Podcast. Odds listed at BetMGM.

2022 Super Bowl Odds, Predictions & Bet Tips

2022 SUPER BOWL SLEEPER PICKS

Cleveland Browns (+1600)

The Cleveland Browns drafted the NFL's best class this year, adding speedy rookies in cornerback Greg Newsome and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Cleveland already reached last year's divisional playoffs. If Newsome, JOK, John Johnson and Jadeveon Clowney can improve this defense, the Browns might just have the conference's best overall roster.

With the dominant Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt RB duo and a healthy, returning Odell Beckham Jr., their 16-1 odds to win Super Bowl 56 make them an upside pick.

Seattle Seahawks (+2500)

Despite winning the ever-competitive NFC West last season, the Seattle Seahawks start this year as an underdog. The Seahawks didn't make too much NFL Draft noise but have never suffered a losing season with Russell Wilson. They also don't have many holes on their roster and feature a bunch of high-end talents like DK Metcalf, Jamal Adams, and Bobby Wagner.

Seattle often pushes a run-first, conservative offense, but that makes Seattle a fantastic bet to make the playoffs, and Wilson, Metcalf and Tyler Lockett can take over with explosive downfield passing. Seattle matches up well with the NFC's best squads.

WHAT TEAM IS THE BEST 2022 SUPER BOWL BET PICK?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+800)

After winning Super Bowl 55, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back all 22 starters across their deep offensive weaponry and athletic, versatile defense. With Tom Brady's Year 2 in Tampa Bay, this incredible roster boasts Pro Bowlers galore and depth. Even as a heavy favorite to repeat, the Buccaneers remain a tantalizing value preseason play.

