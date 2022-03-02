2022 Telehealth Market Report - Featuring Accolade, Amwell and Dialogue Among Others

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investor Series: Opportunities in the Telehealth Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed information on the telehealth industry, covering the core and peripheral products and affiliated services. It offers a technical and financial perspective on how the opportunity in this domain is likely to evolve, in terms of promising business ventures, over the coming decade. The information in this report has been presented across multiple deliverables, featuring interactive MS Excel sheets and an MS PowerPoint deck, which summarizes the key takeaways from the project, and insights drawn from the curated data.



Telehealth refers to the remote delivery of healthcare services, such as medical consults, examination / interpretation of medical reports, critical health parameter monitoring, medical information sharing (between physicians and their patients) and patient education, using modern telecommunications solutions.

In other words, it offers a convenient and cost-effective way for individuals with health problems to seek medical attention from the comfort of their respective homes. Currently, a wide variety of virtual conferencing tools and intuitive software are available for the aforementioned purposes. In fact, during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the enforcement of mandatory social distancing practices, a lot of routine and emergency medical consultations were reported to have been conducted in the virtual environment. In 2020, it was estimated that 76% of hospitals in the US were using diverse telehealth technologies to connect doctors to patients.

Although the demand for and use of telehealth technologies witnessed a notable surge (experts believe that the use of such solutions increased by around 40% compared to the pre-COVID era) during the recent pandemic, the idea of remote delivery of medical advice / information is believed to have been conceived much earlier. It is, therefore, safe to infer that the pandemic served to provide a much-needed impetus to drive the adoption of remote medical services. Moreover, even as social distancing mandates are being revoked across the world, the expanded access to quality healthcare offered by telemedicine is anticipated to continue to be used at a less unprecedented but evident scale.



The recent years have witnessed a surge in investment activity in companies involved in the development of telehealth solutions. This was primarily fueled by the demand for remote healthcare services, which led to a marked increase in the adoption of various telemedicine, health tracking and medical information sharing products. According to one of our recent studies, many companies are also engaged in providing tailored solutions, along with remote access to medical care facilities to patients. In addition, around 90% of the healthcare organizations are believed to have already invested or have revealed strong intentions to invest in remote patient monitoring systems. In the wake of the recent increase in demand, we believe that the market presents lucrative investment opportunities for investors on the lookout for both short- and long-term gains.



The report features the following details:

A qualitative perspective on the current need for telehealth solutions and services, highlighting some of the key applications of such offerings and featuring information on the various companies that are engaged in this domain (along with details of some exemplary ventures that have either succeeded or failed in this market).

A detailed analysis of telehealth focused companies that were established on or after 2005, featuring inputs on observed trends related to basic input parameters, such as year of establishment, headquarters, company size, and type of venture.

A quantitative perspective on the relative health (based on basic company details, product details, financing activity, and estimated revenues and profits) of the different innovator companies that have been described in detail in this report. This analysis is based on a proprietary scoring criterion, informed via secondary research.

An assessment of the various products and affiliated services, offered by the companies mentioned above, featuring analysis based on number and type of product, and an informed perspective on the value of the aforementioned offerings based on multiple relevant aspects, namely applicability and adoption trends, treatment-related value, value to patients, value to patients and healthcare professionals, and others.

A company competitiveness analysis, offering a quantitative basis for comparing the diverse telehealth solutions captured in this report, based on the insights generated from the abovementioned analyses.

A detailed analysis of the funding and investment activity that has taken place in this domain, since 2011. It also includes financing category-wise trends, describing the relative maturity (in terms of number of funding instances and total capital raised) of the key innovator companies discussed in the report. Further, it features a list of the leading investors in telehealth, based on their participation in financing activity in this domain.

A proprietary analysis defining a basis for estimating the relative valuation of the private companies among the key innovators discussed in this report. Estimates presented in the report were based on information gathered via secondary research, for a sample set of companies. Key inferences drawn from the sample set were extrapolated using the appropriate mathematical models to generate valuation estimates for all companies in the dataset.

An elaborate review of the overall telehealth market from a financial perspective, including detailed fundamental (insights from the balance sheet, and key financial ratios) and technical analyses (insights from historical and recent stock price variations, and analysis using popular stock performance indicators) of financial data of the publicly listed companies within the key innovators dataset.

A business risk analysis, based on some of the major categories of risk that are usually discussed in the industry - namely operations-related risks, overall business-related risks, financial risks, product / technology associated risks, and social, economic, environmental and political risks.

Case studies of instances where investors have exited various telehealth-related ventures, offering insights on returns on investment made (based on availability of data). Leveraging the abovementioned details, the report offers an informed opinion on the future outlook for investors in the telehealth market.

A key acquisition targets analysis, based on the insights generated during the course of this study, highlighting some of the promising early-to-mid stage business ventures around which there is likely to be interest (in terms of acquisition potential).

One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the site management organizations market over the coming decades. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2035. The opportunity has been segregated on the basis of [A] key market segments (namely telemedicine (which further includes interactive patient care, store & forward telemedicine and remote patient monitoring offerings), patient portals and tele-education) and [B] geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world). To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



Key Topics Covered:



Excel Deliverable



1. Key Innovators Dataset

1.1. Summary Dashboard

1.2. Key Innovators Dataset

1.3. Telehealth Products Dataset

1.4. Company Health Indexing

1.5. Value Proposition Analysis

1.6. Company Competitiveness Analysis

1.7. Key Acquisition Targets



2. Analysis of Funding & Company Valuation

2.1. Summary Dashboard

2.2. Capital Investments in Telehealth

2.3. Company Valuation Analysis



3. Fundamental & Technical Financial Analysis

3.1. Summary Dashboard

3.2. Business Risk Analysis



4. Opportunity Analysis & Mapping Key Investor Exits

4.1. Summary Dashboard

4.2. Market Forecast & Opportunity Analysis

4.3. Analysis of Key Investor Exits



PowerPoint Deliverable



1. Context



2. Project Approach



3. Project Objectives



4. Executive Summary



Section I: Need for Telehealth Solutions & Key Innovators Landscape



5. Contemporary Telehealth Market

5.1. Need for Telehealth Solutions / Services

5.2. Industry Expert Perspective

5.3. Key Initiatives in Telehealth (Case Studies)

5.3.1. Exemplary Business Successes

5.3.2. Exemplary Business Failures

5.4. Analysis of Recent Conferences



6. Key Innovators Market Landscape

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Innovators in Telehealth

6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

6.2.3. Analysis by Type / Stage of Venture

6.2.4. Analysis by Geographical Location

6.3. Concluding Remarks



7. Key Products Landscape

7.1. Overview

7.2. Telehealth Products and Affiliated Services

7.2.1. Analysis by Type of Product

7.2.2. Analysis by

7.3. Concluding Remarks



8. Company Health Indexing and Value Proposition Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Company Health Indexing

8.3. Value Proposition Analysis

8.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis

8.5. Concluding Remarks



Section II Analysis of Investments & Company Valuation



9. Funding and Investments Analysis

9.1. Overview of Funding Activity, 2011-2021

9.1.1. Analysis by Year of Funding

9.1.2. Analysis by Type of Funding

9.1.3. Analysis by Type of Funding and Amount Invested

9.1.4. Funding and Investments Summary



10. Company Valuation Analysis

10.1. Overview

10.2. Valuation Analysis

10.2.1. Approach 1: Based on Estimated Valuation

10.2.2. Approach 2: Based on Estimated Value and Revenues

10.2.3. Approach 3: Based on Stage of Financing

10.3. Conclusion



Section III Fundamental & Technical Financial Analysis



11. Financial Analysis of Public Ventures

11.1. Overview

11.2. 23andMe

11.2.1. Fundamental Analysis of Company Financials

11.2.1.1. Insights from Balance Sheet

11.2.1.2. Analysis of Financial Ratios

11.2.2. Technical Analysis of Stock Price

11.2.2.1. Historical Trends

11.2.2.2. Recent Trends

11.3. Accolade

11.3.1. Fundamental Analysis of Company Financials

11.3.1.1. Insights from Balance Sheet

11.3.1.2. Analysis of Financial Ratios

11.3.2. Technical Analysis of Stock Price

11.3.2.1. Historical Trends

11.3.2.2. Recent Trends

11.4. Amwell

11.4.1. Fundamental Analysis of Company Financials

11.4.1.1. Insights from Balance Sheet

11.4.1.2 Analysis of Financial Ratios

11.4.2. Technical Analysis of Stock Price

11.4.2.1. Historical Trends

11.4.2.2. Recent Trends

11.5. Dialogue

11.5.1. Fundamental Analysis of Company Financials

11.5.1.1. Insights from Balance Sheet

11.5.1.2. Analysis of Financial Ratios

11.5.2. Technical Analysis of Stock Price

11.5.2.1. Historical Trends

11.5.2.2.Recent Trends

11.6. Talkspace

11.6.1. Fundamental Analysis of Company Financials

11.6.1.1. Insights from Balance Sheet

11.6.1.2. Analysis of Financial Ratios

11.6.2. Technical Analysis of Stock Price

11.6.2.1. Historical Trends

11.6.2.2. Recent Trends

11.7. Teladoc Health

11.7.1. Fundamental Analysis of Company Financials

11.7.1.1. Insights from Balance Sheet

11.7.1.2. Analysis of Financial Ratios

11.7.2. Technical Analysis of Stock Price

11.7.2.1. Historical Trends

11.7.2.2. Recent Trends



Section IV Business Risk Analysis



12. Risk Analysis of Public Companies

12.1. Overview

12.2. Business Risk Analysis

12.2.1. Operations-related Risks

12.2.2. Business-related Risks

12.2.3. Product / Technology Risks

12.2.4. Financial / Asset-related Risks

12.2.5. Other Risks

12.3. Concluding Remarks



Section V Opportunity Analysis & Mapping Key Investor Exits



13. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

13.1. Overview and Methodology

13.2. Overall Telehealth Market Size, 2021-2035

13.2.1. Analysis by Key Market Segments

13.2.2. Analysis by Geography

13.2.3. Concluding Remarks



14. Investor Exits & Estimated Returns on Investment

14.1. Outlook for Investors

14.2. Publicly Disclosed Investor Exits

14.2.1. Estimated Returns on Investment

14.3. Concluding Remarks



15. Key Acquisition Targets

15.1. Overview

15.2. Analysis of Key Acquisition Targets

15.3. Concluding Remarks



16. Appendices I: Tabulated Data



17. Appendices II: List of Companies & Organizations



