2022 Trends in Finance Survey Results: 300+ CFOs and Finance Executives Optimistic about Economic Outlook

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the revenue management solution for today's innovative business models, today released its 2022 Trends in Finance Survey: Market Outlook & Strategies for Revenue Growth. The findings provide an in-depth look at how the office of the CFO is adapting to macroeconomic trends, the resulting budget implications and challenges facing finance departments and what strategies they expect to drive revenue growth. Conducted in December 2021, the survey included more than 300 CFOs and senior finance executives who represent a range of industries and vertical markets, with most of the companies generating $100 million or more in revenue per year.

As companies across the U.S. and around the world continue to deal with the economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, finance teams are realistic about its influence on 2022 budgets, but see signs of hope:

Expecting Less of an Impact – 21% of respondents believe it is "likely" that economic factors will have a big impact on their budgets in 2022, down from 39% of all respondents in 2021.

As the global economy continues to recover, it's important for finance teams to position their companies for revenue growth. When given a choice of seven options to rank for driving revenue, the following were the top five choices:

Launching new products and services to increase market mix (48%) Raising prices for existing products/services (39%) Offering promotional bundling and pricing incentives (38%) Expanding product footprint into new global regions (36%) Instituting new business models to combat market disruption (33%)

Underpinning the finance team's goals and objectives for 2022 is a focus on technology and digital transformation across the entire lead-to-revenue process. While companies are becoming more comfortable in leveraging cloud technologies (only 16% of respondents are concerned with transitioning their legacy infrastructure to the cloud versus 30% in 2021), there are new concerns for finance operations.

T op Technology Issues – The impact of technology on business processes looms large in 2022. Survey respondents felt the top technology issues for finance operations included: automating or updating billing systems and processes (28%), using AI for predictive analytics (21%) and consolidating disparate system data for analysis (20%).

"It's an encouraging sign that finance executives are more optimistic about the economic outlook and budgets for 2022," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "While the global pandemic, supply issues and economic instability continue to create long-term challenges, our survey shows a willingness across all industries to digitally transform revenue management processes to help businesses scale, grow and capitalize on new opportunities."

