2022 TRIBECA FESTIVAL™ TAPS PARSEC TO POWER TRIBECA GAMES OFFICIAL SELECTION DEMOS FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Parsec's remote streaming technology to enable never-before-played digital demos for game fans around the globe

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsec today announced that the 2022 Tribeca Festival™ is deploying its innovative remote interactive streaming platform to deliver a high-performance virtual experience for its official Games selections from June 11-19. Game fans from around the world can now register for a demo session to experience hands-on digital demos of this year's lineup.

Tribeca's official games selections include highly anticipated titles, including Immortality by Half Mermaid; OXENFREE II: Lost Signals from Night School Studio; Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course by Studio MDHR; and more.

"Last year, we chose Parsec to offer attendees a fully interactive remote experience for our inaugural event at a critical time in the events industry—and they delivered that and more," said Casey Baltes, Vice President of Tribeca Games and Immersive. "We're doubling down this year with yet another exciting lineup and creating an immersive experience for game fans around the world, whether at home via Parsec or in person at the event."

"Parsec's mission is to enable creative professionals to work and play from anywhere, on any device—and the Tribeca Festival's use of our platform is a perfect example," said Benjy Boxer, CEO and co-founder of Parsec. "Not only are they able to make their lineup more accessible with Parsec; they are also able to offer the low-latency experience players deserve. We're thrilled to be joining forces again to showcase what the top game studios are bringing us this year."

All the demos during the festival will only be available via Parsec. To secure a demo, visit the Tribeca Games site to pick a game and a date / time slot. Then download the Parsec app and create an account. On the reserved date and time, attendees will receive an active link to play the demo.

ABOUT PARSEC

Founded in 2016 by CTO Chris Dickson and CEO Benjy Boxer, Parsec delivers a best-in-class high frame rate, low-latency remote desktop experience. The Parsec app is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Raspberry Pi and the web, and Parsec's SDK allows its streaming technology to be leveraged across any platform. Parsec is headquartered in NYC.

