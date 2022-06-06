2022 Turquoise Trail Studio Tour Dates Announced

SANTA FE, N.M., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artist collective working along New Mexico's famed Turquoise Trail has announced the dates, times, and confirmed artists for this year's open studios event. Artist studios will be open to the public from 10 am - 5 pm, on September 17-18 and September 24-25. A total of 38 studios, with over 45 artists, will be featured along NM Highway 14, historically known as the Scenic Byway, the Turquoise Trail.

The Turquoise Trail Studio Tour made its debut in 2021 welcoming guests to the free, self-guided exhibition of artists-at-work. The Studio Tour is an exclusive opportunity for visitors to meet many gifted creators in their natural habitat and purchase artwork directly from them. The tour extends from Santa Fe to Cedar Crest, New Mexico, traveling through the colorful towns of Cerrillos, Madrid, Sandia Park, and Cedar Crest. As visitors wander from studio to studio, they will encounter stunning skies and several mountain ranges, some of which are home to early mining efforts in the 1800s. Originally native pueblo lands, today's artists honor this long history of creativity and appreciation for the land.

"Though most of us live and work in in various states of isolation, the tour is an opportunity to meet in person with art lovers who want to learn more about the artistic process. The personal conversations are inspiring to both maker and collector, and we consider it a true gift to be able to share this New Mexico beauty with others." Roxanne Darling, Artist

Early fall is considered New Mexico's best: warm days, cool nights, and stunning sunrises and sunsets. Santa Fe is known as the third largest art market in the U.S. and the open studios tour offers an intimate view into the creative process. Many artists will be offering demonstrations and hands-on activities for the guests. Visitors can observe painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, jewelry and more, including very large scale outdoor art.

About the Turquoise Trail Studio Tour

The tour was launched in 2021 to connect and feature the diverse group of working artists along this colorful and historic trade route in New Mexico. Membership is by application and the tour is a 100% volunteer-driven event.

