2022 US QSR Industry Data-Driven Customer Experience Insights Report: Featuring Chop't, Domino's, Jack in the Box, Little Caesars and McDonald's Among Others

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data-Driven Customer Experience Insights from QSR Industry In the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details customers' priorities expressed in their conversations.

Companies Mentioned

Arby's

Burger King

Chop't

Domino's

Jack in the Box

Little Caesars

McDonald's

Noodles & Company

Panda Express

Panera Bread

Papa Johns

Pizza Hut

Saladworks

Sonic Drive-In

Subway

Sweetgreen

Taco Bell

Wendy's

Whataburger

QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) has become a staple in the world economy within the last few years. The pandemic situation, increased working professionals, rapid urbanization, and its reflection on lifestyle have, even more, accelerated the growth of the QSR industry.

In the QSR and fast food industry, people started to search for healthier versions and alternatives to make the food fit into their diets. So much that the industry has become adaptable to customers with any preferences over their food.

Other requirements on the technical side, like digital ordering platforms, home delivery, drive-thru, payments, etc., are witnessing lightning improvisations every day. All these factors are closely related to the customer experience in the QSR industry.

In the recent study, it is found that customer experience of the QSR industry is not limited to the quality of food; often, it depends on other unexpected factors. This report reveals them!

What is covered in the report?

1. Analysis of each positive category driver of QSR that drives customers to choose one over another

2. Drill down into the 2 key aspects that gather highly positive customer feedback

3. Analysis of gender distribution in the QSR consumption

4. Analysis of the top 5 aspects that gathered highly negative reviews of QSRs

5. Drill down to the top 2 drivers contributing to negative customer experience

6. Analysis of the top 4 rising trends in the QSR industry

7. Insights into the trending QSR segments and the peak time of customer consumption

8. Emerging customer preferences in the QSR industry

9. Top Cities of QSR consumption in the USA

Why consider buying this report?

1. Gain a better understanding of the customer experience preferences of the QSR industry in the USA

2. Be informed regarding the top category adoption drivers of QSRs in the USA

3. Understand the aspects that affect positive and negative customer experience

4. Strategize marketing activities, entry into new markets, market expansion, and other business plans by understanding the factors that drive great customer experience.

5. Understand significant competitors' strengths and weaknesses and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Key growth factors of the QSR industry

There is a wide range of opportunities for the QSR industry since people need QSRs in their daily life. Many customers have different preferences over the mode of eating, cuisines, mode of payment, diets, etc.

Focusing on a target audience and offering them a consistent quality of food along with consistency in services, ordering experience, delivery, payments, etc., with technological updations, will help any QSR brand to get a competitive advantage in this sophisticated industry.

It is estimated that consumer spending on QSR in the US will reach $296 billion in 2022. This means there are customers for QSRs and all brands need to do is give a positive experience, whether online or offline.

Digital ordering and drive-thru are the new normal when it comes to the mode of buying and mode of eating. Making these areas more convenient, like smooth app performance and more organized drive-thru distributions, can take your brand position to the next level.

Key Topics Covered:

