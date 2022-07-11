2022 Whole Living Consumer Database Report: Featuring Key Players Kroger, Trader Joes & Whole Foods

Jul 11, 2022, 11:45 ET
Introduction to the Institute's Whole Living Project
The publisher is pleased to publish its 2022 Whole Living Consumer Database Report. The Institute's Whole Living Study is based on a new and unique way to explore health and wellness. It is based on the premise that the ongoing process of becoming aware of and making choices toward a healthy and fulfilling life.
Some example findings include:
- Almost half of all American consumers are very satisfied that their life is in a balanced state
- Only 1 in 4 are very satisfied with living an environmentally-friendly and sustainable lifestyle
- Half of consumers are often confused by the changing information on what they are supposed to do to live a healthy lifestyle
- However, over the past 10 years, significantly more consumers indicate they live a more satisfying life by having fewer material possessions
- Almost three out of four consumers feel very positive and hopeful about the future
This report covers the following 6 Dimensions of Wellness and the opportunities which exist around them.
1. Financial: Concern over one's financial future is having detrimental effects across a broad spectrum of health issues, identifying opportunities for assistance tools
2. Social: As consumers travel a wellness path, they become more aware of their importance in society, as well as the impact they have on multiple connection points
3. Physical: The physical benefits of looking good and feeling good, most often lead to the psychological benefits of enhanced self- esteem, self-control, determination, and a sense of direction
4. Technological: The more a consumer understands about their personal health, the more empowered they will be to improve upon it, and technology amplifies their understanding
5. Environmental; Consumers across all generations are embracing environmental responsibility and sustainability and making the connection between planetary and personal health
6. Emotional (P&M): Managing their life in personally rewarding ways and taking responsibility for their actions will help consumers to see life as an exciting, mindful, and hopeful adventure
Key Topics Covered:
1. Summary Methodology
2. Financial Dimension
- Financial Dimension Definition
- Snapshot of Financial Dimension Findings
- Importance - Satisfaction Gaps for Financial Health
- Ability to Meet Financial Obligations after Retirement
- Financial Situation Since COVID-19
- Repercussions of Economic Uncertainty
- Uncertainty of Financial Retirement Needs
- Concerns about Ability to Retire
- Financial Preparedness
- Health Implications of Financial Unpreparedness
- Financial Implications of a Major Illness
- Importance of Time vs. Money
- Impact of Materialism on Life Satisfaction
3. Social Dimension
- Social Dimension Definition
- Snapshot of Social Dimension Findings
- Importance - Satisfaction Gaps for Having People to Socialize With
- Satisfaction with Quality of Community and Family Life
- Existence of Social Support Network
- Social Support Network among Satisfaction Groups
- Pet Ownership
- Perceptions of Racial Equality and Social Justice
- Perceptions of Current State of Racial Equality
- Perceptions of Current State of Social Justice
- Interest in Corporate Support of Social Issues
- Interest in Corporate Support of Social Issues by Ethnicity
- Impact of Corporate Social Responsibility on Purchase
- Lack of Corporate Social Responsibility on Purchase
4. Physical Dimension
- Physical Dimension Definition
- Snapshot of Physical Dimension Findings
- Importance - Satisfaction of Physical Health
- Personal Health Management
- Ratings of Overall Health
- Trended Ratings of Health by Generation
- Ratings of Overall Health by Life Balance Groups
- Aging Effects on Ability to Care for Oneself
- Condition Management
- Growth of Condition Management
- Condition Management by Gender
- Importance of Gut Health
- Concern for Condition Prevention
- Condition Management Through Nutrition
- Importance - Satisfaction of Eating a Nutritious Diet
- Barriers to Living Healthy
- Importance - Satisfaction of Getting Enough Exercise
- Cigarette and Alcohol Use
- Interest in Alternative Care Options
- Interest in Alternative Care Advice by Physician
- Use of Telemedicine
- Challenges of Caregiving
- Interest in At-Home Services
5. Technological Dimension
- Technological Dimension Definition
- Snapshot of Technological Dimension Findings
- Importance - Satisfaction of Understanding and Keeping Up with Technology
- Interest in Health Technology by Generations
- Interest in Health Technology by Ethnicity
- Use of Telemedicine
- Use of Telemedicine by Condition Managers
- Use of Technology for Grocery Shopping
- Influence of Social Media on Product Purchase
6. Environment Dimension
- Environment Dimension Definition
- Snapshot of Environment Dimension Findings
- Importance - Satisfaction of Living an Environmentally-Friendly & Sustainable Lifestyle
- Impact of COVID-19 on Environmental Conviction
- Perceived Responsibility for Environmental Protection
- Participation in Environmental Behaviors
- Importance of Corporate Sustainable Initiatives
- Importance of Corporate Cause Support on Purchase
- Interest in Specific Corporate Initiatives
- Impact of Retailer Sustainability Initiatives on Likelihood to Shop
- Growth in Impact of Corporate Mindfulness on Trial and Loyalty
- Connection of Personal and Planetary Health
- Concern Regarding Chemical Connection to Disease
- Environmental Impact of Lowered Human Activity During Pandemic
- Impact of Lack of Environmental Responsibility on Purchase
7. Purpose & Meaning Dimension
- Purpose & Meaning Dimension Definition
- Snapshot of Purpose and Meaning Findings
- Importance - Satisfaction of Emotional Health
- Methods of Maintaining Health
- Consumers Quotes on How They Maintain Their Health
- Impact of Stress on Condition Management
- Stress and Energy Levels Trended
- Self Descriptors by Generation
- Attitudes Regarding Helping Others
- Donating Behavior
- Volunteerism Across Demographic Groups
- Interest in Creating Change for the Better
- Future Outlook by Demographic Groups
- Future Outlook Across Satisfied Groups vs. Unsatisfied Groups
Companies Mentioned
- NielsenIQ
- Kroger
- Trader Joes
- Whole Foods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jmyg3
