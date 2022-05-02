2022 World of Modular Returns to Spectacular Success

The modular construction industry's largest and longest-running event drew professionals from around the world.

The event featured more than 50 breakout sessions focused on a range of topics such as manufacturing efficiencies; emergency preparedness; engineering and design of modular buildings; legal, insurance, and regulatory issues; case studies; and business development topics. A digital experience was also offered for those who could not travel.

"It's been spectacular," says Mike Wilmot, president and founder of Wilmot Modular and newly-elected chair of MBI's board of directors. "We've seen so many industry experts. The industry is changing greatly and I believe that we're going to be able to do wonderful things. Great, great convention and wonderful people!"

"World of Modular has been great, says Krzysztof Droszcz, founder and owner of Poland-based iQ Module. "The perfect place to be. We've refreshed a lot of friendships and started professional relationships with some new companies as well. We have achieved exactly what we have come for. It's been great."

In addition to the breakout sessions, three keynote addresses were given featuring economic trends expert and industry-favorite Anirban Basu, nationally-recognized branding and workforce trends expert Karen McCullough, and Matt Smith, business development director at Factory_OS.

The World of Modular exhibit hall, one of the event's central attractions, was busier than ever.

"The exhibit hall was an amazing experience," says Krista Short, director of marketing for Falcon Structures. "It was a packed hall, well attended. I think anyone who was exhibiting there got to talk to a plethora of people that are going to benefit their business."

MBI recognized Andy Berube, vice president of Stack Modular, as Volunteer of the Year for his long-standing commitment to the industry and his reliable service as part of MBI's public relations committee.

Mike Rhodes, founder of Silver Creek Industries, was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award which recognizes an individual's commitment to MBI and the commercial modular building industry.

MBI also inducted Ralph Tavares, founder of R&S Tavares Associates, into its Hall of Fame for his decades of service to the modular construction industry.

The Awards of Distinction contest highlighted over 140 modular projects with winning entries from the U.S., Canada, China, Brazil, Chile, Poland, and Australia.

Plans are already underway for next year's World of Modular conference to be held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, from March 29 through April 1, 2023. The 2023 event will also celebrate MBI's 40th anniversary.

"The 2023 World of Modular is going to be like nothing else," says MBI marketing director John McMullen. "I can't wait."

