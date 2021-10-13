2022 WorldViz Budgeting Guidelines for Scientific VR Labs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldViz is pleased to present its "2022 Budgeting Guidelines for Scientific VR Labs". Designed for scientists interested in conducting VR research, this updated guide discusses latest VR headsets such as the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept, HTC VIVE Pro 2, Oculus Quest 2 and Varjo VR-3, and also 3D projection, rendering computers, motion tracking and other sensors, VR software, facilities, personnel, installation, training and support.

What are the cost considerations for VR hardware, software and application development that need to be taken into account when conceptualizing a VR project or expanding an existing one? The article provides an overview and shows typical examples of total system costs at different levels. Whether users are looking for the most cost-effective way to get up and running or preparing to make a large investment to build a state-of-the-art VR facility, this information is for them to get a successful start. For specific pricing information, or to discuss a project, please email [email protected] or request a quote.

What goes into a VR project budget?

When you pencil out what is needed for a proper VR project, there are important building blocks to consider. First, will a VR headset or a VR projection system be used, or both? Second is a rendering computer with ample graphics capabilities, and possible wide-area motion tracking and other sensor systems such as eye tracking or biofeedback. Third, users will need VR software for creating and rendering their applications. Last but not least, users will want to think about their facilities, personnel, installation, training and support.

The WorldViz VR budgeting guidelines further discusses VR application development considerations such as 3D graphics, VR programming, and custom development.

Lastly, the 2022 budgeting guidelines give readers an idea of typical VR project budgeting examples, from low-cost barebone DIY systems starting at $1,500 to commercial integrated mid-tier systems starting at $8,000, and fully integrated VR projection and specialty VR systems starting at $50,000.

About WorldViz

Based in Santa Barbara, CA, WorldViz is an industry-leading provider of virtual reality solutions for the enterprise and public sectors. Its patented VR products and solutions are deployed across 1500+ Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions and government agencies. WorldViz products and services help businesses solve real-world challenges in sales, product design, education, training, marketing, consumer research and many others. For more information, visit www.worldviz.com.

