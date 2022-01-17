2022 Worldwide Blood Screening Industry Report

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Market for Blood Screening" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the evolving, multibillion-dollar global blood screening market. Blood screening is a medical process that scans blood for infectious diseases or conditions. In developed nations, donated blood is screened for various pathogens. It is a mature market; however, growth comes from new technologies, increased volume and increased testing in developing nations.

Blood screening testing's primary objectives are to monitor the appearance of newly discovered infectious agents in the blood supply, determine the causes of transfusion reactions of unknown etiology, assess the effectiveness of new donor screening methods, and evaluate the donation process to improve the adequacy of the blood supply.

Blood screening diagnostic markets are driven primarily by the aging of developed markets, new test applications and emerging markets, with the last probably the most important factor in an otherwise low-growth category. As developing nations decide to increase blood safety measures, NAT testing will drive growth in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: Executive Summary

CHAPTER 2: Blood Screening Market

IMMUNOASSAY AND NUCLEIC ACID TESTING (NAT) MARKETS

REGIONAL MARKET

OTHER TRENDS

COVID-19

Zika Virus

Blood and Component Collection

COVID-19 Impact on Plasma Collection

Reevaluating Blood Transfusions

CHAPTER 3: BLOOD TYPING AND GROUPING MARKET

Manual Blood Typing Methods

Automated Blood Typing and Screening Methods

Molecular Methods

Reducing Blood Typing Errors

Size and Growth of Typing Markets

Blood Typing Market by Geography

CHAPTER 4: TOP COMPANY BRIEFS



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Diagnostics

Cerus Corporation

Grifols S.A.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)

Quotient Limited

Roche

