2022 Worldwide Medical Devices Report - Increasing Healthcare Expenditures and Growth of Emerging Economies Have Increased the Demand for Technologically Superior Medical Devices

The global contract manufacturing of medical devices market should reach $108.6 billion by 2025 from $68.0 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The global oncology diagnostics market should reach $128.3 billion by 2025 from $86.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The global dermatology devices market should reach $15.1 billion by 2025 from $11.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The healthcare industry has grown despite the challenging economic conditions in recent years. The industry draws a great deal of attention and scrutiny from the public and government and is currently undergoing many changes due to increased focus on regulations. These changes can be seen across many countries. The U.S., the largest market for healthcare, is leading the trend with changes intended to make healthcare more affordable to the masses. Opportunities for the healthcare industry are manifold with the appearance of new markets, which are located mainly in emerging economies with varying needs.

Increasing healthcare expenditures and the growth of emerging economies have increased the demand for technologically superior medical devices. Additionally, the introduction of more stringent regulations, specifically in the developed markets of the U.S. and Europe, has forced medical device manufacturers to launch advanced devices that include new materials, a focus on in-depth indications and the ability to produce additional new data.

Furthermore, technically sophisticated medical devices are needed for clinical research, as the market is highly competitive and companies must continuously reinvent their product portfolios to enter new markets and place themselves as significant players in the healthcare system. Presently, there is a shift toward a value-based healthcare market where price and purchase decisions are based on outcomes. This has further resulted in increased scrutiny of technology of devices and, consequently, the degree of competition has risen.

The medical device industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry whose outlook is supposed to rise in the coming years. These devices treat and diagnose a multitude of patient conditions and work much better than drugs. Hospital care is growing, and the medical device industry is being looked at to provide low-cost technology for home healthcare. Now, the industry seeks healthcare medical devices that can be used by individuals with unskilled healthcare experience. The need for modern technology, equipment and devices can be leveraged through medical device equipment as medical equipment manufacturers seek to create better-quality healthcare solutions.

The market today is worthy of close investigation as it deals with fallout from COVID-19. The global pandemic has impacted the medical device industry both positively and negatively.

The above reasons are compelling enough to analyze and research the medical device market, as the market has tremendous growth potential.

This report provides a sampling of the types of quantitative market information, analysis and guidance that has been aiding business decision making since the inception of the publisher. It includes highlights from these reports published in 2021:

MDS038A Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices: Global Markets.

MDS039A Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices: Global Markets.

MDS043A Bioprocess Filtration: Global Markets.

MDS044A COVID-19 Diagnostics and Kits: Global Markets.

MDS046A Oncology Diagnostics: Global Markets.

MDS047A Vaccine Delivery Devices: Global Markets.

MDS052A Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market.

MDS041A Behavioral Health Software: Global Markets.

MDS042A Dermatology Devices: Global Markets.

MDS036A Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices: Global Markets (MDS038A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for NPWT Devices

NPWT: Pipeline Analysis

Overview

NPWT: Market Background

Introduction

Market Evolution

NPWT: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact on the Wound Care Market

Market Breakdown by Product Category

Introduction

Single-Use NPWT Devices

Reusable NPWT Devices

Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape

Global Company Ranking

Chapter 3 Contract Medical Device Manufacturing: Global Markets (MDS039A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of This Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Highlights

Market Overview and Technology Background

Overview of Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices

Market Dynamics

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Market Breakdown by Type of Service

Global Market for Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices by Type of Service

Market Breakdown by Type of Device

Global Market for Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices by Type of Device

Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Contract Medical Device Manufacturing by Region

Competitive Landscape

Global Company Market Share Analysis

Chapter 4 Bioprocess Filtration: Global Markets (MDS043A)

Introduction

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Biologics Manufacturing

Trends Impacting Biologics and Biomanufacturing Activities

Trends Impacting Bioprocess Filtration

Impact of COVID-19 on the Business of Biopharma and Associated Markets

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Competitive Landscape

Introduction

Company Market Shares of Bioprocess Filtration Technologies

Recent Industry Developments

Chapter 5 COVID-19 Diagnostics and Kits: Global Markets (MDS044A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics

COVID-19 and R&D Efforts

Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development

R&D on COVID-19

COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape

Regulatory Structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry

Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)

Clinical Trials Being Conducted During COVID-19 Pandemic

Response to Drug Shortages

National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Diagnostics: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics, by Product Type

Reagents and Kits

COVID-19 Diagnostics Instruments

Market Breakdown by Testing Type

Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics, by Testing Type

Molecular Testing (RNA or PCR Test)

Antigen Testing

Antibody Testing

Competitive Landscape

Analysis of Market Shares of Global Companies

Pricing of COVID-19 Diagnostics

Competitors

New Product Approvals

Chapter 6 Oncology Diagnostics: Global Markets (MDS046A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for Oncology Diagnostics

Oncology Diagnostics: Market Background

Introduction

Oncology Diagnostics: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on Oncology

Market Breakdown by Product Category

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7 Vaccine Delivery Systems: Global Markets (MDS047A)

Introduction

Study Background

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Vaccines and Immunization: Overview

Types of Vaccine Delivery Devices

Route of Administration

Regulatory Aspects: Vaccine Recommendations and Guidelines of the ACIP

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on Vaccine Supplies

Impact of COVID-19 on Routine Immunization

Impact of COVID-19 on Syringe Supplies

Optimistic Impact of COVD-19 on Syringe Manufacturers

Vaccine Delivery Device Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Market Breakdown by Device

Global Vaccine Delivery Device Market by Device Type

Syringes

Jet Injectors

Others

Market Breakdown by Type of Vaccine Technology

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Attenuated (Live) Vaccines

DNA/rDNA Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Other/Combination Vaccines

Key Pipeline Products

MicroCor

The ImplaVax Technology

TriGrid Delivery System

Kindeva Drug Delivery

VAXXAS Pty Ltd.

Chapter 8 Behavioral Health Software: Global Markets (MDS041A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of This Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Highlights

Technology Background and Market Dynamics

Technology Background

Market Dynamics

Market Breakdown by Component Type

Software

Support

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Chapter 9 Dermatology Devices: Global Markets (MDS042A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Breakdown by Device Type

Global Market for Dermatology Devices by Device Type

Chapter 10 Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market (MDS036A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Orthodontics and Orthopedics

Trends in the Market for Orthodontic and Orthopedic Devices

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Care

Changes in Dental Care

Conclusion

Medical Tourism and Costs

Prices of Devices by Region/Country

Medical Tourism

Competitive Landscape

Global Analysis of Company Market Shares

Chapter 11 Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market (MDS052A)

Introduction

Study Background

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Overview

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Intelligent Virtual Assistants: Overview

Regulatory Aspects

Impact of COVID-19

Overview

Reasons for Virtual Assistants Gaining Popularity During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Readiness of the Health System

Readiness of Technology Providers

Impact of Virtual Assistants in Post-COVID Health Delivery

Conclusion

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Market Breakdown by Product

Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Product

Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Technology

