2023 7 Report Research Bundle on Youth Sports: Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Market Driving Forces - Focus on Software, Coaching, Facilities, Streaming, Video Coaching, Apparel

The subscription includes access to 7 reports on the Youth Sports industry, with access to report updates for one year.

These reports are:

Youth Team & League Overview, Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Youth Team & League Software Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Youth Team & League Coaching Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Youth Team & League Facilities Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Youth Sports Video Streaming: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Youth Team & League Video Coaching Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Youth Sports Players, Teams, Apparel, Merch, Shoes, and Equipment: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2022 to 2028

Each study details market shares, strategies, and forecasts, worldwide, from 2022 to 2028. Comprehensive company descriptions are included along with competitive analysis. Each of the 2022 studies include about 275 pages, and 149 tables and figures.

Worldwide markets have increased by a factor of 1 in 2022 due to the investments in the community that youth sports infrastructure involves. Youth Sports markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages brought by using apps for youth sports drive compelling adoption rates, bringing lots of advertising revenue to app vendors.

Worldwide youth sports markets are poised to achieve remarkable uptake in the immediate future. Next-generation video software, analytics, AI, and team management software are revolutionizing club sports to create better opportunities for all youth.

The ability to experience coaching that improves impulse management, the ability to develop skills that permit making a better team year after year, and the ability to play as an effective teammate are advantages that youth sports offer youth and their parents.

The studies are designed to give a comprehensive overview of the Youth Sports market. The research represents a selection from the mountains of data available of the most relevant and cogent market materials, with selections made by the most senior analysts.

Commentary on every aspect of the market from independent analysts creates an independent perspective in the evaluation of the market. In this manner the study presents a comprehensive overview of what is going on in this market, assisting managers with designing market strategies likely to succeed.

Key Topics Include:

Youth Sports Markets

Youth Sports Coaching

Youth Sports Digitalization

Youth Sports Software

Youth Sports Tournaments

Youth Sports Facilities

Youth Sports Umpiring

Youth Sports Video

Youth Sports Video Streaming

Youth Sports Video Coaching

Youth Sports Players

Youth Sports Teams

Youth Sports Leagues

Youth Sports Community

Youth Sports Club Teams

Youth Sports Scholastic Teams

Youth Sports Elite Teams

Youth Sports Equipment

Youth Sports Airline/Travel

Youth Sports Hotels

Youth Sports Uniforms

Youth Sports NCAA

Youth Sports Recruiting

Youth Sports AI Analysis

Youth Sports Payments

Example Table of Contents: Youth Sports Software: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2022-2028

1. Youth Sports: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Participation in Sports Develops Core Values in Youth

1.2 Participation in Sports Develops Community Venues for Youth and Extended Families

1.3 Youth Sports, Users and Team Analysis

1.4 Youth Sports League Software Is Highly Specialized

1.5 Youth Sports Software Communications Functions

2. Youth Sports Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Six in-Ten Children Ages 6-12 Regularly Participate in Team Sports in the US

2.1.2 Digitization Drives Use Of Video

2.2 Youth League Sports Software Market Shares

2.2.1 Youth Sports Team, League, and Tournament Software Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2021

2.2.2 Apps for Sports Teams Communication

2.3 Youth League Sports Software Forecast

2.4 Youth League Sports Software Segment Analysis

2.5 Youth League Sports Software Regional Market Analysis

2.5.1 U.S. Sports Profile

2.5.2 US Youth Sports Regional Analysis by MSA Region

2.5.3 Canada

2.5.4 Europe and Asia

2.6 Youth Sports Vendor Software Pricing

2.6.1 Game Changer Pricing

2.6.2 Hudl

2.6.3 Hudl Pricing

2.6.4 Stack Sports

2.6.5 TeamSnap

2.6.6 Active Network

3. Youth League Sports Software Branding Market Factors

3.1 Vendors Build Brand, Targeting Middle-Class and Upper-Middle-Class Demographics

3.1.1 Vendors Address Needs of Different Types of Teams

3.1.2 Stack Sports GoalLine

3.2 Barriers to Youth Sports Participation

3.2.1 Logistical Barriers to Youth Sports Participation

3.2.2 Aim to Ensure That All Kids Have the Chance to Grow Up Fit and Strong

3.2.3 Developing the Athletic and Human Potential of a Child

3.3 Youth Team Web Sites

3.3.1 Youth Sports Team Web Presence

3.4 Supervising the Money from Youth Team Sports

4 Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Research and Technology

4.1 Payment Gateways

4.1.1 Payment Processing Solutions for a League

4.1.2 Recommended Merchant Broker Authorize.net Gateway

4.2 Responsive Web Design

4.2.1 Robust Website Structure

4.2.2 Tournament Types

4.3 Artificial Intelligence and Software

4.4 Nike Open-Source Software

5 Youth and Recreational League Sports Software Company Profiles

5.1 Global Payments / Active Network

5.2 Agile Sports Technologies / Hudl

5.3 Aspen Institute

5.4 Comcast / NBC / Sport Engine

5.4.1 Comcast Business

5.4.2 NBC Sports Group SportsEngine

5.4.3 NBC Universal / SportsEngine

5.4.4 SportsEngine Culture

5.4.5 NBC / SportsEngine

5.4.6 NBC Sports Group / SportsEngine Inc.

5.5 Dick's

5.5.1 GameChanger Description

5.5.2 GameChanger Easy-to-Use Scorekeeping Tools

5.5.3 Dick's Revenue

5.5.4 Game Changer - Dick's Core Business Impact

5.6 HorizonWebRef.com

5.6.1 HorizonWebRef.com Revenue Model

5.7 Jonas Software / EZFacility

5.7.1 EZFacility Sports Facility & League Software

5.7.2 Advertising Revenue Model

5.7.3 EZFacility Features and Functions

5.7.4 EZFacility Target Market

5.8 LeagueApps

5.8.1 LeagueApps

5.8.2 LeagueApps Revenue Model

5.8.3 LeagueApps Features and Functions

5.8.4 LeagueApps Target Market

5.9 SPay / Stack Sports

5.9.1 Stack Sports partnership with USA Elite Sports Network (USA Elite)

5.9.2 Stack Sports

5.9.3 SPay

5.9.4 Stack Sports Brand

5.9.5 Stack Pay Payment Platform

5.9.6 Stack Sports Acquisitions

5.9.7 Stack Sports Built Functionality and User Base Through Acquisition

5.9.8 Stack Sports Soccer

5.9.9 Stack Sports Goalline

5.9.10 Stack Sports / Affinity Sports

5.9.11 Affinity Sports Concussion Protocols and Product Positioning

5.9.12 Stack Sports GamePlan System

5.9.13 Stack Sports Strengths

5.9.14 Stack Sports Challenges

5.9.15 Stack Sports One-Stop Shop for Sports Registration, Payments and Management

5.9.16 Stack Team App

