2023 Acura Integra Available for Pre-Order Starting Next Month

Integra is the only vehicle in its segment to offer a six-speed manual transmission for unmatched premium performance, as well as the only liftback bodystyle to provide versatility at an attainable price point. Pricing of the new Integra will start around $30,000. More details on the model will be available soon.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup currently features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, and the electrified NSX supercar, along with high-performance Type S variants. The Integra returns to the Acura lineup for the 2023 model year. All Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

*Reservations handled by participating dealers. More details can be found at Acura.com/Integra.

